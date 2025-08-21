Google Pixel 10 Series Launched: 5 Things We Liked and 1 We Didn’t

Google has finally introduced its Google Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event. The company has introduced the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL during the launch event. Apart from this, the brand has also introduced the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a, and a new colour option of the Buds 2 Pro. That said, the latest Pixel devices come equipped with some flagship-grade features and specifications. So, if you are planning to buy a new Pixel 10 series smartphone in India, make sure to go through this article first, as we deep dive into the Pixel 10 family, talking about 5 things that we loved about the new models and one that we didn't.

5 Things We Liked About the Google Pixel 10 Series

Here are five things that we really liked about the latest Google Pixel 10 series.

New AI Features

One of the major highlights for Pixel devices this year has to be the new AI features. To start with, the Magic Cue feature provides personalised intelligence and helpfulness to Pixel devices. The feature basically provides cue cards to provide relevant information, whether you are calling the airline or searching for an Airbnb address. Then there is Camera Coach, who offers suggestions and helps you find the perfect shot.

Photo Credit: Google

Moreover, the Gemini assistant is now smarter and streamlines tasks like finding the best restaurants near you, scheduling events with specific notes, or even extracting itinerary details from emails. On the other hand, Gemini Live now provides ‘natural, hands-free conversations' and enables users to share their screen, images, files, or YouTube videos with their friends and family in real time.

More importantly, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold include a one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan, which usually costs Rs. 19,500 per year.

Pro-grade Cameras

Google Pixel 10 series now comes with better camera systems compared to their predecessors. The Pro series now offers a triple-camera setup with an upgraded telephoto lens that provides 100x Pro Res Zoom. The phones also feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens doubling as a macro sensor. The Google Pixel 10 Pro series also features new Video Boost, Night Sight Video, and 8K video recording capabilities.

Photo Credit: Google

On the other hand, the company has improved the Pixel 10 camera systems. The device now features a triple-camera setup with a 5x telephoto lens that offers up to 20x ProRes Zoom. It also features a 48-megapixel wide camera with HDR+, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus.

Google has also introduced new AI features like Camera Coach to help you get better photos, while Auto Best Take automatically combines similar pictures into a single image to get the best shot. The brand has also improved the Add Me feature, allowing users to add people to bigger groups.

Durabale Design, Longer Software Support

The new Pixel devices not only come with flagship-grade features and specifications, but also pack a durable design. The Pixel 10 series is made with spacecraft-grade aluminium and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Photo Credit: Google

Moreover, the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, now offers an IP68 rating, which makes them water and dust-resistant. Apart from this, Google is also committed to providing longer software support for its Pixel 10 range. The brand has promised seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates to the new Pixel 10 series.

Pixelsnap

The company has finally introduced the magnetic charging technology with Pixelsnap. Similar to Magsafe in iPhones, the Pixel 10 series can be wirelessly charged using the “all-new magnetic technology,” which provides efficient Qi2 wireless charging. When paired with the new Pixelsnap Charger, the Pixel 10 Pro XL can achieve speeds of up to 25W, while the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold support up to 15W.

Photo Credit: Google

More importantly, Pixelsnap also supports a wide range of accessories, including the Pixelsnap Charger with stand and Ring Stand. Google says that the new feature will be compatible with thousands of other magnetic accessories, including car mounts and chargers, grips, wallets, and more.

Google Tensor G5

The Google Pixel 10 series is powered by the latest Google Tensor G5 processor coupled with the Titan M2 security chipset. The company claims that the new chipset offers up to 60 percent better on-device AI.

Moreover, the CPU offers 34 percent faster performance compared to Tensor G4. The company claims that the new chipset also features a fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP) to deliver better image and video quality compared to older Pixel devices.

One Thing We Didn't

Although the Pixel 10 series comes with some great features and specifications, it is not a perfect device. Here's one thing that we didn't like about the new Pixel 10 series.

Pricing and Limited Availability

The price of the Google Pixel 10 series in India could have been slightly better than what the rest of the competition is offering. The Google Pixel 10 is priced at Rs 79,999, the Pixel 10 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at Rs 1,24,999. Compared to the US pricing, the Pixel 10 series could have been priced slightly better in India to get more attention from the customers.

Photo Credit: Google

Moreover, the Pixel 10 series is only available in India in a single 256GB variant, while in other countries like the US, it is available in different storage options, which also increases its limited availability.