Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 SoC Built on 5nm Process, Not 4nm Claims Report

Google claims to have focused on Tensor G2 SoC's machine learning capabilities enabled through a next-generation TPU.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 14:17 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 SoC Built on 5nm Process, Not 4nm Claims Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google has not confirmed who has built the Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google claims Tensor G2 SoC will gain 60 percent speed
  • Tensor G2 benchmarks did not show significant improvements
  • Google focusing on machine learning, AI on Tensor G2 SoC

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India earlier this month. The company's latest Pixel-branded smartphones debuted with the next-generation Tensor G2 SoC, which was earlier reported to be built using Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. However, according to a new report, the Tensor G2 SoC is said to utilise a 5nm fabrication process instead of 4nm. Google at its keynote announcing the Pixel 7 series with the Tensor G2 SoC, claimed that the processor on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would offer a 60 percent speed gain and 20 percent battery efficiency gain over its predecessor, the Tensor G1 SoC, which was seen on the Pixel 6 series. Google didn't actually confirm if this improvement is coming from an improved fabrication process or other optimisations and tweaks.

Google in interaction with Android Authority has confirmed that the Tensor G2 SoC used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is built upon a 5nm process, instead of the earlier predicted 4nm process.

The nanometer measurement on a chipset is the half gate pitch or half of the distance between the “Fins” of a transistor gate. Considering there are billions of transistor gates on a single SoC, a nanometer of difference in size would make a significant improvement in terms of power consumption, space utilisation, and performance. The decreased size of an individual transistor means that more of them could fit into the same-sized chip, making the chip more powerful.

Google, however, claims to have focused on Tensor G2 SoC's machine learning capabilities enabled through a next-generation TPU rather than breaking heads over the fabrication process.

"We purpose-built Google Tensor G2 for real-world use cases. Our final architecture, which includes 5nm, helped us reach that goal while increasing both performance and power efficiency. This approach also allowed us to add new capabilities while taking a step forward on machine learning with our next generation TPU with G2," said a Google spokesperson in the interaction with Android Authority.

Google, however, did not confirm who built the chip, while it is widely known that Samsung is the company's chief partner. Samsung has two 5nm nodes in its stratagem, which include the 5LPE process used for the original Tensor G1 SoC, and a newer 5LPP process. Even so, the process used for the Tensor G2 SoC has not been confirmed by the company.

The Tensor G2 SoC was previously reported as having benchmark clock speeds that did not show a significant enough improvement for an improved fabrication process. The figures were interpreted by Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski basis a Geekbench listing that clocked two 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-X1 cores, as well as two ARM Cortex-A78 cores at a 2.35GHz clock rate, and the four ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz.

Google's upcoming Tensor G2 to use the same CPU cores as the first gen Tensor, Mali-G710 GPU - details below 👇 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xbZVFhMc1l

— Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 16, 2022

Furthermore, the Tensor G2 SoC is said to be paired with a Mali-G710 GPU for improved gaming and HDR performance. The Google Tensor G2 SoC also could be integrated with a second-generation EdgeTPU AI processor. It is reportedly compatible with LPDDR5 RAM. It features 4MB of shared L3 cache and 8MB of total system cache.

The next-generation Tensor G2 SoC is said to feature an improved image signal processor (ISP), which enables it to record 4K 60fps videos on all cameras. The chipset can also reportedly handle a 108-megapixel camera without stutter or lag.

Whether the revelation made on the Tensor G2 SoC being built as a 5nm chip instead of the more advanced 4nm makes a significant difference to the competitive position and actual performance that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will adorn, or if it will remain a minor on-paper detail, remains to be seen.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 7, Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro
Roblox CEO Says Policing Virtual World Is Like Shutting Down 'Speakeasies' as Firm Confronts Lawsuit

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 SoC Built on 5nm Process, Not 4nm Claims Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.