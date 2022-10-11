Technology News
Pixel 7 Series With Google Tensor G2 SoC Reportedly Features Improved Battery Life, 5G Modem Over Pixel 6

Google Tensor G2 SoC is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.85GHz.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 11 October 2022 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Tensor G2 SoC is said to be compatible with LPDDR5 RAM

Highlights
  • Google Tensor G2 SoC to support 4K 60fps video recording on all cameras
  • It is said to be integrated with the Titan M2 security chip
  • The Tensor G2 SoC is said to be made using 4nm LPE process

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India earlier this month. The company's latest Pixel-branded smartphones debuted with the next-generation Tensor G2 SoC, which is produced using Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. This chipset is said to bring improved CPU and GPU performance over the SoC powering the Pixel 6 series. The Tensor G2 SoC gets a max clock rate of 2.85GHz. It also comes integrated with a Mali-G710 GPU, Google's Titan M2 security chip, and a second-generation EdgeTPU AI processor.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Google Tensor G2 SoC powering the Pixel 7 series is produced on Samsung's 4nm LPE process. It is said to be an upgrade over the 5nm LPE processor used for the previous Tensor SoC.

Google is said to have focused on improving AI performance and security capabilities with the Tensor G2 SoC. The report mentions that the Tensor G2 SoC packs two 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-X1 cores, as well as two ARM Cortex-A78 cores with a 2.35GHz clock rate, and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Furthermore, this chipset is said to be paired with a Mali-G710 GPU for improved gaming and HDR performance. The Google Tensor G2 SoC also could be integrated with a and a second-generation EdgeTPU AI processor. It is reportedly compatible with LPDDR5 RAM. It features 4MB of shared L3 cache and 8MB of total system cache.

The next-generation Tensor G2 SoC is said to feature an improved image signal processor (ISP), which provides enables it to record 4K 60fps videos on all cameras. This chipset can reportedly handle a 108-megapixel camera without stutter or lag.

It is equipped with the recently-announced Samsung Exynos 5300 5G modem, which could be faster and offer improved energy efficiency compared to the modem featured on the first-generation Tensor chipset that debuted with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
