Xiaomi has announced a limited-time battery replacement offer for customers in India as part of its Care and Connect Service Week. For the rest of this week, the Chinese tech brand is offering significant discounts on battery replacements on a range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. In addition to the discounted battery service, users can also benefit from free software upgrades and free device health check-ups. Users can also avail free cleaning and sanitisation of their devices, according to Xiaomi. The company says that the ongoing offer is valid till August 30.

Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Ends on Saturday

As per a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by Xiaomi, the company has launched a limited-time service campaign in the country under its Care and Connect Service Week, running from August 25 to August 30. As part of this initiative, the company is offering up to 50 percent discount on battery replacement for a range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

Battery worries ? Not Anymore.



Get up to 50% Off on Battery Replacement this Care & Connect Service Week, along with:



✅ Free Software Upgrade

✅ Free Device Health Check-Up

✅ Free Cleaning & Sanitization#XiaomiCare pic.twitter.com/SNsHVXyQjQ — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 25, 2025

In addition to battery replacement discounts, Xiaomi is also offering free software upgrades to ensure devices are running the latest MIUI (or HyperOS) version. Xiaomi and Redmi users will also benefit from a free device health check-up, covering diagnostics of essential components and overall performance. Additionally, the brand is providing free cleaning and sanitisation services for improved device security.

Xiaomi users can avail these services via authorised Xiaomi service centres during the offer period. This initiative is especially beneficial for those using older smartphones or experiencing issues like battery drain and slow charging. Such users can get their battery replaced at a minimal cost as part of the limited-time programme.

The cost of a battery replacement will vary from device to device. Users will be charged a fee based on their specific smartphone model, after the discount is applied.

The Redmi 15 5G, launched in the second week of August, is Xiaomi's latest offering in India. Priced starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, its standout feature is the 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast charging support. It's among the first smartphones in its segment to feature this advanced silicon-carbon battery technology, offering extended battery life. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.