Honor Magic 6 Pro will launch in India soon. The phone was initially unveiled in China in January this year and introduced in select global markets in February, alongside the base Honor Magic 6. However, the company has not yet revealed when the vanilla version will arrive in India. The design and colour options of the Honor Magic 6 Pro as well as its launch date in the country have been announced. The DxOMark listing of the handset has also revealed the key features of the Indian variant of the handset.

Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Date

The Honor Magic 6 Pro will be launched in India on August 2 at 12:30pm IST, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the company's website and select offline retail stores.

In a press note, the company revealed that the Honor Magic 6 Pro has received five DxOMark 2024 Gold label certifications, for its front and rear cameras, display, battery as well as audio experience.

The promotional image shows that the phone will be offered in India in black and green colourways. The design also appears to be similar to its global and Chinese variants.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Features

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is listed on the DxOMark website as well as a microsite on the company's website, with several key features. It will sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness level and Dolby Vision support.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The handset is also said to support onboard storage of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 180-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 2.5x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom support. The 50-megapixel front camera of the handset is accompanied by a secondary 3D depth sensor.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with stereo speakers and measures 162.5 x 75.8 x 8.9mm.