Huawei Mate XT is scheduled to launch on September 10 in China. It is the first-ever tri-fold smartphone from the Chinese handset maker and will join its Mate series of devices. The smartphone's rear design has now surfaced in a new teaser video shared by the company which also stars actor Andy Lau. This development comes after the hands-on images of the device appeared on a social media platform, showcasing its side profile.

Huawei Mate XT Teaser Video

In a teaser video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Huawei showcased the rear design of the Mate XT in the hands of its brand ambassador Andy Lau. It is teased in a red colourway with “Huawei Ultimate Design” branding on the rear panel. The smartphone's camera module appears to have an octagonal shape, housing a quad-camera setup along with a vertical pill-shaped LED flash.

The Huawei Mate XT is spotted to have a larger inner display in three foldable sections, corroborating leaks. Talking about the smartphone, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group said that it is the culmination of five years of “persistence and investment”, turning “science fiction into reality”.

Huawei Mate XT Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, the Huawei Mate XT may come with a 10-inch inner screen: two inward screens and an outward display, joined together via a dual-hinge system. There also appears to be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen. The handset may be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, which may also power the purported Huawei Mate 70 series. The handset is speculated to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Huawei Mate XT will be launched in China on September 10, alongside other expected announcements such as Luxeed R7 and a new smart car model.