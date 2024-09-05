Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate XT Rear Design May Be Similar to Mate 60 RS, Reveals Teaser Video: Expected Specifications

Huawei Mate XT Rear Design May Be Similar to Mate 60 RS, Reveals Teaser Video: Expected Specifications

Huawei Mate XT has been teased in a red colourway sporting the “Huawei Ultimate Design” branding on the rear panel.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 12:57 IST
Huawei Mate XT Rear Design May Be Similar to Mate 60 RS, Reveals Teaser Video: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei's tri-fold smartphone will launch as Mate XT on September 10

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT is teased to sport an octagonal rear camera module
  • The tri-fold smartphone may come in a red colourway
  • It will be launched in China on September 10
Advertisement

Huawei Mate XT is scheduled to launch on September 10 in China. It is the first-ever tri-fold smartphone from the Chinese handset maker and will join its Mate series of devices. The smartphone's rear design has now surfaced in a new teaser video shared by the company which also stars actor Andy Lau. This development comes after the hands-on images of the device appeared on a social media platform, showcasing its side profile.

Huawei Mate XT Teaser Video

In a teaser video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Huawei showcased the rear design of the Mate XT in the hands of its brand ambassador Andy Lau. It is teased in a red colourway with “Huawei Ultimate Design” branding on the rear panel. The smartphone's camera module appears to have an octagonal shape, housing a quad-camera setup along with a vertical pill-shaped LED flash.

The Huawei Mate XT is spotted to have a larger inner display in three foldable sections, corroborating leaks. Talking about the smartphone, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group said that it is the culmination of five years of “persistence and investment”, turning “science fiction into reality”.

Huawei Mate XT Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, the Huawei Mate XT may come with a 10-inch inner screen: two inward screens and an outward display, joined together via a dual-hinge system. There also appears to be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen. The handset may be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, which may also power the purported Huawei Mate 70 series. The handset is speculated to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Huawei Mate XT will be launched in China on September 10, alongside other expected announcements such as Luxeed R7 and a new smart car model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Mate XT, Huawei Mate XT Specifications, Huawei Mate XT Launch Date, Huawei, Huawei Tri-Fold Foldable Smartphone, Huawei tri fold smartphone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset, 15-Inch Display Unveiled
CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals Owing to User Demands: Details

Related Stories

Huawei Mate XT Rear Design May Be Similar to Mate 60 RS, Reveals Teaser Video: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 4 New With Larger Display Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Gets Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core SoC, 15-Inch Display
  3. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chip Launched
  4. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel's New Lunar Lake Processors Launched
  5. Acer Iconia X12 With 12.6-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Unveiled
  6. Huawei Mate XT May Come in a Red Colourway, Teaser Video Suggests
  7. Vivo X200 Design Leaked, Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Researchers Develop a New Technique to Remove Toxic Chromium in Wastewater Via Sunlight
  2. Single Molecule Transistor Developed with Mechanical Control for Faster Electronics
  3. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Processor, OLED Displays Launched
  4. Claude for Enterprise Plan With Higher Context Window, GitHub Integration Launched by Anthropic
  5. Acer Iconia X12 With 12.6-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  6. Hogwarts Legacy Sequel One of 'Biggest Priorities' at Warner Bros., Studio Says
  7. Huawei Mate XT Rear Design May Be Similar to Mate 60 RS, Reveals Teaser Video: Expected Specifications
  8. Porbeagle Shark Predation Documented: Great White Likely Behind Attack
  9. CoinSwitch Launches New Service for High Networth Individuals Owing to User Demands: Details
  10. Amazfit GTR 4 New With 1.45-Inch AMOLED Display, Inbuilt Alexa Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »