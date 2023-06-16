Technology News

iOS 17 Offers a 72-Hour Window to Reset Your Passcode When You Forget It: Details

You won't have to reset your iPhone if you forget your passcode shortly after it is changed on iOS 17.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

Entering an incorrect passcode too many times can cause you to be locked out of your phone

Highlights
  • iOS 17 will introduce a new passcode reset option later this year
  • The system will let you use your old passcode to reset a new one
  • The feature will be available on iOS 17 on iPhone XR and newer models

iOS 17 will let you reset the passcode on you iPhone for up to three days after it has been changed, a feature that could prevent you from being locked out of your smartphone if you forget your password shortly after you modify it. The security feature was spotted on the first iOS 17 Developer Beta and can be tested on iPhone XR or newer models that are signed up to receive testing versions of iOS 17 for developers. It is expected to roll out to all eligible devices when the update is widely available later this year.

According to a report by MacRumors, with iOS 17, if you change your passcode but do not remember the new one, you can reset it using your old one. You can tap on the Forgot Passcode? option after an incorrect password attempt, then select Try Passcode Reset. You can then enter the previous passcode to change it to a more memorable one. The feature is currently available on the iOS 17 Developer Beta.

However, you can only reset a new, forgotten passcode using the old one within a period of 72 hours, after which the option to try a passcode reset will not be accessible. If you don't want to have your older passcode available as a reset option, you can go open the Settings app and tap on Face ID and Passcode > Expire Previous Passcode Now. This will prevent the system from remembering the previous passcode. 

This feature could come in handy and prevent you from getting locked out of your iPhone when you forget a newly set passcode. Entering the incorrect passcode a few times will show you a Security Lockout message that requires you to either reset your iPhone using your Apple ID and password or by connecting it to a computer.

iOS is expected to arrive later this year with noteworthy updates to the company's apps such as FaceTime, Messages, and Phone, as well as a new Journal app. It will also allow users to see widgets, timers, and other details like events when their device is in horizontal mode and is connected to a charger. Apple hasn't revealed when iOS 17 will roll out to users, but the company has confirmed it will only be available for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and newer models. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
