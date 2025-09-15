Technology News
  iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre Orders, Analyst Says

iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre-Orders, Analyst Says

Apple reportedly produced around three times more units of the Air in Q3 this year compared to the iPhone 16 Plus in Q3 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 19:29 IST
iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre-Orders, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Air is powered by the A19 Pro chip, just like the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Highlights
  • Weekend pre-orders for iPhone 17 series outpaced iPhone 16
  • The pre-order performance will positively impact Apple’s Q3 earnings
  • Sale of new iPhone 17 series will begin this week
Apple's iPhone 17 series was launched at its 'Awe Dropping' event last week. The latest iPhone lineup comprises the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These models are now available to pre-order in several global markets, including India, while sales begin on September 19. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities International, has revealed that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series on the first weekend after its debut outpaced iPhone 16, signalling higher consumer interest in Apple's smartphones. Pre-orders for the iPhone Air appear to be lower than last year's iPhone 16 Plus model.

Demand for iPhone Air Could Be Lower Than iPhone 16 Plus

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo claimed that Apple's iPhone 17 series is witnessing strong demand from the market. The first weekend pre-orders for the lineup are said to be stronger than the iPhone 16 lineup, which was unveiled a year ago. The company has reportedly ramped up production to meet this increased demand.

Apple is said to have increased production by 25 percent year-over-year (YoY) for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Q3. According to Kuo, this points to stronger pre-order demand compared to the iPhone 16 series during the same timeframe. Despite the higher output, shipping delays were only about a week longer than last year.

Kuo notes that pre-orders for the iPhone Air appear lower than last year's iPhone 16 Plus. However, the analyst states that Apple produced around three times more units of the Air in Q3 this year compared to the iPhone 16 Plus in Q3 2024, marking a 200 percent YoY increase. As Apple hasn't offered a product with a similar positioning before, Kuo suggests it's more accurate to assess true demand after the iPhone Air after some time.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max continues to be the most in-demand model in the lineup, claims Kuo. Its production in Q3 2025 saw a 60 percent YoY increase compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max in Q3 last year, with shipping times remaining similar, highlighting strong demand.

The analysts believe that the iPhone 17 series' pre-order performance surpasses last year's, which is expected to positively impact Apple's Q3 2025 earnings.

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series last week with a starting price tag of Rs. 82,900. They feature iOS 26, 48-megapixel rear camera units and 18-megapixel selfie cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are powered by the A19 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 17 runs on an A19 chipset.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
