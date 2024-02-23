Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 has seen a barrage of rumours and leaks off late. Some of these are conflicting while others seem more believable given the brand's rather relaxed stance on foldables despite plenty of new competition in the same space. The Korean brand's Galaxy S series this year saw a noticeable switch from going big on specifications to a deeper focus on generative AI-features and we expect the same to happen with its foldable series this year as well. However, unlike regular slate-like smartphones, foldables are all about design. And the latest set of rumours attempt to point out what exactly has changed between the Z Fold 5 and the yet to be announced Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The latest set of rumours come from two sources but appear to point out the same changes. The first set of freshly leaked information comes from X (formerly Twitter) by Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) who points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have a silo for its S-Pen. Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, one can expect the new S-Pen to be sold and mounted on an optional case. There have been several reports about Samsung attempting to create a thinner S-Pen that can fit inside the Galaxy Z Fold's rather slim frame (when unfolded), but it seems like it won't happen in 2024. However, a recent patent by Samsung also revealed other ideas like snapping the S-Pen onto a side (or back) of the foldable or even making it a detachable part of the foldable's outer frame. So, it's hard to dismiss that the S-Pen may not end up being mounted to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's frame in some way or the other.

Chun Bhai also states that the phone's overall dimensions may remain the same as before, with the phone getting a bit wider and possessing the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharper styling along with its use of titanium, which could make it lighter. In terms of core hardware, the source states that the Galaxy Fold 6 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 4,600mAh battery, and triple rear camera setup.

The second bit comes from Naver by a poster called yeux1122 who's findings are largely similar to the one above, but with more detail. In the post, the tipster explains that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer an improved UTG main display, a stronger hinge with reduced thickness, and an improved under display camera as well. The post also states that the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be similar to the newer Galaxy S24 series.

The source further adds that the ratio of the cover display is expected to change and could be largely similar to what Chinese competitors (OnePlus Open, Vivo X Fold 2 and more) currently have on offer. These changes are quite different compared to the more drastic design changes mentioned in a previous report, which almost appeared like a redesign with wider Pixel Fold-like appearance.

This source also mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 6's cameras will remain similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with improvements coming mainly from the new ISP. This again is very different from a recent rumour which stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may have the same camera setup as on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its camera flagship.

