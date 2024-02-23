Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S Pen Slot: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S-Pen Slot: Details

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to come with many under-the-hood improvements but may end up looking familiar.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2024 16:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S-Pen Slot: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 appeared nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected have a slimmer and lighter design
  • It’s inner UTG fold out display is said to have better durability
  • It is said to have a slightly bigger battery
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 has seen a barrage of rumours and leaks off late. Some of these are conflicting while others seem more believable given the brand's rather relaxed stance on foldables despite plenty of new competition in the same space. The Korean brand's Galaxy S series this year saw a noticeable switch from going big on specifications to a deeper focus on generative AI-features and we expect the same to happen with its foldable series this year as well. However, unlike regular slate-like smartphones, foldables are all about design. And the latest set of rumours attempt to point out what exactly has changed between the Z Fold 5 and the yet to be announced Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The latest set of rumours come from two sources but appear to point out the same changes. The first set of freshly leaked information comes from X (formerly Twitter) by Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) who points out that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have a silo for its S-Pen. Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, one can expect the new S-Pen to be sold and mounted on an optional case. There have been several reports about Samsung attempting to create a thinner S-Pen that can fit inside the Galaxy Z Fold's rather slim frame (when unfolded), but it seems like it won't happen in 2024. However, a recent patent by Samsung also revealed other ideas like snapping the S-Pen onto a side (or back) of the foldable or even making it a detachable part of the foldable's outer frame. So, it's hard to dismiss that the S-Pen may not end up being mounted to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's frame in some way or the other.

Chun Bhai also states that the phone's overall dimensions may remain the same as before, with the phone getting a bit wider and possessing the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharper styling along with its use of titanium, which could make it lighter. In terms of core hardware, the source states that the Galaxy Fold 6 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 4,600mAh battery, and triple rear camera setup.

The second bit comes from Naver by a poster called yeux1122 who's findings are largely similar to the one above, but with more detail. In the post, the tipster explains that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer an improved UTG main display, a stronger hinge with reduced thickness, and an improved under display camera as well. The post also states that the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be similar to the newer Galaxy S24 series.

The source further adds that the ratio of the cover display is expected to change and could be largely similar to what Chinese competitors (OnePlus Open, Vivo X Fold 2 and more) currently have on offer. These changes are quite different compared to the more drastic design changes mentioned in a previous report, which almost appeared like a redesign with wider Pixel Fold-like appearance.

This source also mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 6's cameras will remain similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with improvements coming mainly from the new ISP. This again is very different from a recent rumour which stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may have the same camera setup as on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its camera flagship.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S-Pen Slot: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's SoundPod is Finally Coming to Merchants in India: Check Pricing
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With a 10,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With Fall Detection, Emergency SOS Debuts: See Price
  5. Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Colour Options Teased
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to Launch in India Soon: Camera Details Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Go With a Titanium Frame but Skip on S-Pen Slot
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit, Jack Dorsey’s Block Reveal Crypto Investment Details as Tech Firms Begin Experimenting With Web3
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S-Pen Slot: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S23 and Other Models With One UI 6.1 Update
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch in India in March
  5. Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024
  6. Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 29 Launch
  7. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 23 Million Copies, Bandai Namco Confirms
  8. Google Pay to Roll Out SoundPod With Audio Alerts to Merchants in India After Year-Long Pilot
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Log Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Only Few Cryptos See Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »