Motorola Edge 40 5G was launched in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month. The phone launched with a single storage variant and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. It debuted as the successor to the Motorola Edge 30. The handset features a 3D curved pOLED display panel. Now, a tipster suggests that the Motorola Edge 40 is expected to launch in India soon, and also hinted the key specifications of the Indian variant.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared in a tweet that the Motorola Edge 40 is likely to launch in India in May, which is by the end of this month. He added that the Indian variant of the phone is expected to feature a 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display and come with an IP68 rating. It is also expected to be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC that powers the global variant.

As per the tipster, the primary 50-megapixel sensor of the Motorola Edge 40 Indian variant will have an aperture of f/1.4 and offer optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Indian variant is also expected to support 68W wired fast charging and wireless charging, as well.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 40 is priced at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green colour options. The price or availability details of the Indian variant have not yet been disclosed.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved pOLED display panel, the Motorola Edge 40 comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak local brightness of 1,200 nits. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of inbuilt storage. It boots Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Motorola Edge 40 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a macro lens. The 32-megapixel front sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Motorola's Edge 40 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Alongside dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC connectivity options, the phone also features a USB Type-C port. Weighing 167 grams, the handset measures 158.43mm x 71.99mm x 7.49mm in size.

