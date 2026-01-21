Motorola Signature is scheduled to be launched in India by the smartphone maker later this week. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone was made live on an e-commerce platform, teasing its specifications, features, and colour options. Now, the pricing of the Motorola Signature, along with its RAM and storage configurations, has surfaced online, which is significantly lower than the recently leaked box price of the phone. According to the microsite, the Motorola Signature will be backed by a 5,200mAh battery. It will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Motorola Signature Price in India, Storage Options (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the upcoming Motorola Signature will be priced in India at Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line configuration could be priced at Rs. 69,999, while offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. This is significantly lower than the handset's leaked box price, which is reportedly set at Rs. 84,999 for the top-end storage option.

Exclusive 💫



MOTOROLA Signature to be priced at ₹59,999 for 12/256GB :



• 6.8" 1.5k 165hz LTPO AMOLED

• SD 8 Gen 5

• LPDDR5X + UFS 4.1

• 50MP LYT828 main + 50MP UW AF + 50MP LYT600 3x periscope

• 50MP Front

• 5200mAh + 90W + 50W wireless

• NFC , Dual speaker , BT 6 ,… pic.twitter.com/HB29fuARtD — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) January 20, 2026

We already know that the Motorola Signature will be launched in India on January 23. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It will be offered in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colourways.

According to the microsite, the Motorola Signature will pack a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery. It will feature an unspecified Snapdragon 8 series chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone will also feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Sound by Bose.

The Motorola Signature will carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary shooter. The handset will offer 3.5x optical zoom capabilities, too. It will sport an aluminium frame. The upcoming Motorola handset will be 6.99mm thick, while weighing about 186g.

First unveiled at CES 2026, globally, the Motorola Signature ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. It boasts a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. An octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm powers the smartphone, which is built on a 3nm process.