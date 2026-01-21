Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications

Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications

Motorola Signature will be available for purchase in India in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 13:02 IST
Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Signature will be launched in India with a hole punch display cutout.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Signature will go on sale in India via Flipkart
  • Motorola Signature will pack a 5,200mAh battery
  • Motorola Signature will feature a Snapdragon chipset
Advertisement

Motorola Signature is scheduled to be launched in India by the smartphone maker later this week. Recently, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone was made live on an e-commerce platform, teasing its specifications, features, and colour options. Now, the pricing of the Motorola Signature, along with its RAM and storage configurations, has surfaced online, which is significantly lower than the recently leaked box price of the phone. According to the microsite, the Motorola Signature will be backed by a 5,200mAh battery. It will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Motorola Signature Price in India, Storage Options (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the upcoming Motorola Signature will be priced in India at Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line configuration could be priced at Rs. 69,999, while offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. This is significantly lower than the handset's leaked box price, which is reportedly set at Rs. 84,999 for the top-end storage option.

We already know that the Motorola Signature will be launched in India on January 23. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It will be offered in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colourways.

According to the microsite, the Motorola Signature will pack a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery. It will feature an unspecified Snapdragon 8 series chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone will also feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Sound by Bose.

The Motorola Signature will carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary shooter. The handset will offer 3.5x optical zoom capabilities, too. It will sport an aluminium frame. The upcoming Motorola handset will be 6.99mm thick, while weighing about 186g.

First unveiled at CES 2026, globally, the Motorola Signature ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. It boasts a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. An octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm powers the smartphone, which is built on a 3nm process.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Signature, Motorola Signature Price in India, Motorola Signature India Launch, Motorola Signature Specifications, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out

Related Stories

Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  3. Samsung's Qi2 Power Bank for the Galaxy S26 Series Spotted in New Leak
  4. Realme 15T Review
  5. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra's Real-Life Images Reveal Bigger Telephoto Kit
  7. Adobe Brings New Capabilities to Premiere Pro and After Effects
  8. OpenAI's Age Prediction System to Detect Underage Users Is Rolling Out
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Launch Ad-Supported Free Xbox Cloud Gaming Tier This Year
  2. Bitcoin Price Drops Under $90,000 as US Inflation Concerns Weigh on Sentiment
  3. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  4. Samsung Qi2 Power Bank for Galaxy S26 Series With 15W Wireless Charging Leaked Online
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit
  6. OpenAI’s First Mystery AI Device Is Reportedly an Audio Headset, Not an AI Pen
  7. Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications
  8. Retta Thala Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Crime Thriller
  9. OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out
  10. Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Announced, Launch Set for March 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »