Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch next year as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which debuted in July. However, a supply chain analyst now suggests that it will not be the only clamshell-style foldable smartphone to see the light of day and will be joined by a new model next year which could be easier on the pockets. This purported device is said to join the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship foldable smartphone lineup as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young, Analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), claimed that Samsung's new affordable foldable smartphone may be known as Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This device is speculated to launch in 2025 as part of the next-generation Galaxy foldables.

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

The analyst further claims that the purported clamshell-style foldable handset is likely to sport a similar display as its flagship counterpart but could differ in terms of the camera system and the processor.

A previous report indicated that Samsung's rumoured affordable foldable smartphone could feature toned-down internals to keep the costs as low as possible. During its Earnings Call for Q3 2024, the company highlighted that it was exploring “ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products.”

While specifications of the purported handset are yet to be revealed, another report suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which also powers the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Other New Launches

In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung is also speculated to be developing two entirely new models to join its existing lineups. This includes a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim which may launch and become part of the flagship Galaxy S25 series “before and after” April 2025.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on an additional Galaxy Z Fold 7 model which is rumoured to be a special edition variant, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE which recently made its debut exclusively in South Korea. This handset is speculated to be a simultaneous release, meaning it could be yet another smartphone making its debut alongside Samsung's seventh-generation foldables.