OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased

OnePlus 11 5G's camera setup will also include a 48-megapixel wide-angle secondary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G is all set to go official in China on January 4

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in China on January 4
  • It could pack 5,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus 11 5G will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled on January 4 in China. Just a day before the official debut, the Chinese tech brand has teased the camera specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The camera setup will also comprise a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2x portrait sensor. The company has also shared camera samples taken on the upcoming phone on the Chinese social media site. The OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

The Chinese smartphone brand has shared the camera details of the OnePlus 11 5G on Weibo. It is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle macro lens, and a 2X portrait Sony IMX709 camera.

OnePlus has also shared a few camera samples of the OnePlus 11 5G on Weibo. The samples are said to highlight the camera advancements of the image sensors. It suggests that the Hasselblad branded cameras will support RAW photography. It is claimed to offer 12 percent improved colour and white balance accuracy.

OnePlus has not said anything about the selfie sensor, however, earlier reports have suggested a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the OnePlus 11 5G. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could also offer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Chinese brand has already announced that OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is expected to be offered in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It could run on ColorOS 13.

The OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in China on January 4 at 2:30pm CST (IST). The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will also debut alongside the smartphone. It'll also be launched in India on February 7. 

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications, OnePlus 11 5G Camera, Sony IMX890 Sensor, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
