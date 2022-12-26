Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to break cover on February 1 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. There have been several leaks and rumours surrounding these flagship handsets. The latest lineup is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The promotional images of the latter two handsets have reportedly now leaked. These alleged images offer a glimpse at their design and suggest the possible signature colour of these smartphones. Samsung alters signature colours with each iteration of the Galaxy S series. Furthermore, these colours are most commonly used in marketing and promotional material for these smartphones.

According to a report, by 91Mobiles, the signature colour for the Galaxy S23+ will be pink and the Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour will be green. These handsets surfaced in the said colours on reportedly leaked promotional images.

These images suggest the Galaxy S23+ sports curved edges, whereas the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is depicted to get flat edges. Overall, the design appears to not have been altered that much from their Galaxy S22 series models.

This new leak does not showcase the vanilla Galaxy S23. However, it was recently reported that its signature colour will be gold/ pink gold. Samsung is expected to offer limited colour options for the Galaxy S23 lineup, as per a past report. These smartphones may only get beige, black, green, and light pink colours.

The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to host a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 next year. It might unveil the flagship Galaxy S23 lineup during this event. Rumours suggest that this event might take place in San Francisco, USA. Samsung could be hoping to dodge the competition and boost its Q1 performance with an early launch. The Galaxy S23 series could go on sale as early as February 17.

