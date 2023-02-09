Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Have an IP64 Rating In All Markets: Report

With an IP64 rating, the OnePlus 11 5G will only be protected against splashes — not immersion in water.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2023 17:38 IST
OnePlus could have chosen to save cost on testing all OnePlus 11 5G devices for IP rating

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India on February 7
  • The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's latest SoC
  • The OnePlus 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India and other global markets on February 7. The Chinese smartphone maker's first flagship smartphone for the year debuted with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. However, one particular specification, namely, the Ingress Protection (IP) rating of the device which indicates the level of protection against dust and water, was reportedly not confirmed at launch. A new report has confirmed that OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone has an IP64 rating in all markets.

According to a GSMArena report, OnePlus did not maintain uniformity in informing media publications on the IP rating that the handset possesses while announcing the launch of its latest OnePlus 11 5G . However, upon request, the publication managed to get a confirmation from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that its latest flagship smartphone features an IP64 rating in all markets.

The OnePlus 11 5G devices shipped around the world may not even sport the IP64 rating, with devices in the US, or North America being an exception, the report says, adding that this could be because the OnePlus has chosen to save cost on testing all devices, the report adds.

The two-digit number attached to IP ratings are indicators of the level of protection that the device possesses against dust and water. The digit that appears first indicates the level of protection the outer body of the device provides to its internal housing against solid particles or dust, while the second digit indicates the level of protection against liquids or water.

Therefore, being IP64 rated, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone has a level 6 rating protection against solid particles while having a level 4 rating against liquid particles. This means that, unlike some cheaper smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Google Pixel 6a that are priced below the Rs. 55,000 mark, the OnePlus 11 5G is only designed to provide protection from liquid splashes and does not guarantee protection against immersion in water.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
