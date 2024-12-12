OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size Surfaces Online; Ace 5 Pro Appears on Geekbench

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro variant on December 12. They are confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. Ahead of the launch, the handsets have reportedly been spotted on several certification sites and benchmarking platforms. The base version appeared on the UFCS certification site which suggests its battery size. Meanwhile, the Pro model was found on Geekbench with RAM, chipset and OS details. The vanilla version is likely to launch globally as the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Geekbench Listing

A OnePlus handset with the model number PKR110 has been spotted on Geekbench. This is said to be the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. It scored 928 and 2,988 points on single and multi-core tests. The phone is confirmed to run on the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This listing shows that six cores clocked at 3.53GHz, while two cores clocked 4.32GHz. The variant listed on Geekbench supports 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 15.

OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size, Other Features

The OnePlus Ace 5 will carry a 6,285mAh rated battery, a MySmartPrice report claimed, citing a UFSC certification site listing. The report added that it will likely be advertised as a 6,500mAh battery. If true, it will be 500mAh larger than the 6,000mAh battery that the purported OnePlus 13R is tipped to get.

Earlier leaks claimed that the OnePlus Ace 5 will sport a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The upcoming smartphone has been tipped to get a ceramic body, with a metal middle frame and a three-stage alert slider.

A rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to arrive in select global markets as the OnePlus 13R. It is tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and another 50-megapixel sensor. The front camera could include a 16-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity options for the OnePlus 13R are expected to include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi. It will likely support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone may be offered in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades. It is tipped to measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm in size.

