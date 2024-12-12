Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size Surfaces Online; Ace 5 Pro Appears on Geekbench

OnePlus Ace 5 may launch globally as the OnePlus 13R.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 13:47 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size Surfaces Online; Ace 5 Pro Appears on Geekbench

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch with uniform, ultra-slim bezels

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 may get a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X2 8T LTPO display
  • The handset is expected to support 80W wired fast charging
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will likely support up to 16GB of RAM
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro variant on December 12. They are confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. Ahead of the launch, the handsets have reportedly been spotted on several certification sites and benchmarking platforms. The base version appeared on the UFCS certification site which suggests its battery size. Meanwhile, the Pro model was found on Geekbench with RAM, chipset and OS details. The vanilla version is likely to launch globally as the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Geekbench Listing

A OnePlus handset with the model number PKR110 has been spotted on Geekbench. This is said to be the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. It scored 928 and 2,988 points on single and multi-core tests. The phone is confirmed to run on the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This listing shows that six cores clocked at 3.53GHz, while two cores clocked 4.32GHz. The variant listed on Geekbench supports 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 15.

OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size, Other Features

The OnePlus Ace 5 will carry a 6,285mAh rated battery, a MySmartPrice report claimed, citing a UFSC certification site listing. The report added that it will likely be advertised as a 6,500mAh battery. If true, it will be 500mAh larger than the 6,000mAh battery that the purported OnePlus 13R is tipped to get.

Earlier leaks claimed that the OnePlus Ace 5 will sport a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The upcoming smartphone has been tipped to get a ceramic body, with a metal middle frame and a three-stage alert slider.

A rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to arrive in select global markets as the OnePlus 13R. It is tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and another 50-megapixel sensor. The front camera could include a 16-megapixel shooter. 

Connectivity options for the OnePlus 13R are expected to include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi. It will likely support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone may be offered in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades. It is tipped to measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5 series, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Show Off Design; May Lack Camera Rings
Apple Working With Broadcom to Develop First AI Server Chip: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 5 Battery Size Surfaces Online; Ace 5 Pro Appears on Geekbench
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bandish Bandits 2, Despatch, Mary, and More
  3. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  4. Google Pixel 9 Can Now Directly Run on AC Power Without Using Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s 2024 Solar Eclipse Studies Offer Key Insights on Sun-Earth Interactions
  2. X-Class Solar Flare From Sunspot 3912 Causes Radio Blackouts in Southern Africa
  3. Semi-Dirac Fermions Found in ZrSiS: Quasiparticles with Directional Mass Behavior
  4. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Lets Users Temporarily Pause Location Updates to Improve Unwanted Bluetooth Tracker Detection
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 as Market Momentum Builds
  7. Google Gemini 2.0 Family Unveiled, Gemini 2.0 Flash Added to the Chatbot on Web and Mobile Apps
  8. Google Pixel 9, Other Models Get Support for Bypass Charging With Latest Update
  9. Google Reportedly Developing Motion Cues Feature to Tackle Vehicle Motion Sickness
  10. Pixel 9a Leak Reveals Price and Specifications; Tipped to Include 5,100mAh Battery, Tensor G4 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »