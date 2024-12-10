Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi and OnePlus have launched many Android smartphones this year with new chipsets and high-capacity batteries. The Chinese tech brands may be looking to improve their battery technologies with their next flagships. A new leak from China indicates that they are considering a 7,000mAh battery for their upcoming phones. Meanwhile, another BBK subsidiary Realme is all set to launch its 7,000mAh battery phone — Realme's Neo 7 — later this week.

As per a latest Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Redmi and OnePlus will launch smartphones with 7,000mAh batteries in 2025. The tipster states that smartphone brands will move to a 7,000mAh battery era next year.

If Redmi and OnePlus manage to release handsets with 7,000mAh batteries in 2025, it could spark a new era of phones with multi-day battery life. We can expect the Redmi K90 series and OnePlus 14 to get these bigger cells first.

Xiaomi's latest Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, while the Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Similarly, the new OnePlus 13 boasts a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Next-generation Android phones to offer longer battery life

Chinese OEMs seem to be going with the trend of increasing battery capacity each year. Realme is all set to raise the bar by introducing a 7,000mAh battery in its upcoming Realme Neo 7. The brand is anticipated to level up the game by launching a rugged phone with a massive 8,000mAh battery next year. Oppo is supposed to launch three new smartphones with 6,4000mAh, 6,300mAh, and 7,000mAh batteries.

Recently, iQOO launched the iQOO 13 with a 6,150mAh battery, and Realme unveiled the Realme GT 7 Pro with a 6,500mAh battery in China. Their global versions have slightly smaller batteries. In India, iQOO 13 arrived with a 6,000mAh battery, and Realme GT 7 Pro came with a 5,800mAh battery. Meanwhile, Oppo's Find X8 Pro has a bigger 5,910mAh battery. However, brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung are still using smaller batteries in their iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy S series phones compared to other brands.