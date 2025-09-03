Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications

The Oppo A5i Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 13:01 IST
Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5i Pro 5G is sold in Breeze Blue and Midnight Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A5i Pro 5G sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset has an IP65 dust and water resistance rating
  • The Oppo A5i Pro 5G has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection
Advertisement

The Oppo A5i Pro 5G has been launched in Malaysia, and the firm's newest A-series handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.67-inch 1,000 nits LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Notably, the 4G variant of the handset was unveiled in the Philippines in June alongside the Oppo A5 Pro.

Oppo A5i Pro 5G Price, Availability

Oppo A5i Pro 5G price in Malaysia is set at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 16,600) and the handset is only avauilable in a 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available for purchase in the country via the official website in Breeze Blue and Midnight Purple colour options.

Oppo A5i Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled Oppo A5i Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits (peak brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.1.

In the camera department, the Oppo A5i Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone also carries an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls. 

The Oppo A5i Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 165.71×76.24×7.99mm in size and weighs 194g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A5i Pro 5G

Oppo A5i Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A5i Pro 5G, Oppo A5i Pro 5G Price, Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launch, Oppo A5i Pro 5G Features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Features, Specifications, and Price in India
Call of Duty Film Adaptation in the Works as Paramount and Activision Announce Deal
Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  3. Inside Apple Koregaon Park: First Look at Pune's Brand New Apple Store
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
  5. From iPhone 17 to New Apple Watch Models: What to Expect from Apple Event
  6. Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  8. Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Features, Specs, and Price
  9. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  10. India and US Investors Create IDTA to Invest in Indian Deep Tech Startups
#Latest Stories
  1. Google NotebookLM Gets Four New Audio Overviews Formats With New AI Voices
  2. Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Call of Duty Film Adaptation in the Works as Paramount and Activision Announce Deal
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event on September 4
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 9 Update for iPhone With Bug Fixes Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  6. BCCI Says Crypto, Real Money Gaming Platforms Can’t Bid for Team India’s Title Sponsorship
  7. Scientists Discover Hidden Mantle Layer Beneath the Himalayas Challenging Century-Old Theory
  8. Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets
  9. Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices
  10. Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Kannada-Language Horror-Comedy Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »