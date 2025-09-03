The Oppo A5i Pro 5G has been launched in Malaysia, and the firm's newest A-series handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.67-inch 1,000 nits LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Notably, the 4G variant of the handset was unveiled in the Philippines in June alongside the Oppo A5 Pro.

Oppo A5i Pro 5G Price, Availability

Oppo A5i Pro 5G price in Malaysia is set at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 16,600) and the handset is only avauilable in a 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available for purchase in the country via the official website in Breeze Blue and Midnight Purple colour options.

Oppo A5i Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled Oppo A5i Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits (peak brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.1.

In the camera department, the Oppo A5i Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone also carries an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A5i Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 165.71×76.24×7.99mm in size and weighs 194g.

