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Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature 10x Optical Zoom and External Lens Kit

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 230mm focal length, and gimbal-level OIS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 April 2026 17:49 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature 10x Optical Zoom and External Lens Kit

Photo Credit: Oppo/@Zhuo Shijie

Oppo Find X9 Ultra's 3x telephoto camera, which uses a large sensor, to further improve image quality

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra to feature Hasselblad tuned telephoto system
  • Oppo combines internal and external optics for better zoom
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra may get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
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Oppo has shared new details about the camera system of its upcoming Find X9 Ultra, focusing on long-range photography. The company has confirmed that the phone will feature a built-in 10x optical zoom camera. The update comes from a senior executive, who described the approach as “telephoto freedom.” The Find X9 Ultra is set to launch later this month, with the global unveiling scheduled for April 21.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Offer Built-in 10x Zoom and Pro Lens Add-on

Oppo's Find Series Product Manager Zhou Shijie said in a Weibo post that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a built-in 10x optical telephoto lens developed with Hasselblad. He described it as a “built-in teleconverter” that is always ready to use. He noted that most moments are short-lived, so users should not have to depend on external accessories. The built-in system is designed to quickly capture distant subjects while maintaining Hasselblad-style colour tones.

Shijie said this internal telephoto setup on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra variant is meant to handle most everyday scenarios. According to the tipster, it can cover about 99 percent of typical use, including shooting moving subjects, distant scenes, and portraits without extra gear.

For more specialised needs, Oppo is also working on an external telephoto kit aimed at professional users. Zhou said this is a complete optical system rather than a basic add-on. It uses 16 precision optical elements to improve light intake and image clarity. He added that the module adheres to Hasselblad standards for design and materials, with an all-metal build similar to the brand's camera lenses.

Zhou also explained how the external module works with the phone's internal cameras. He said it works with the phone's 3x telephoto camera, which uses a large sensor, to further improve image quality. He described this internal and external combination as a way to achieve higher telephoto performance.

The senior Oppo executive further added that this setup is to balance convenience and advanced imaging. The built-in telephoto handles everyday use, while the external kit supports more demanding situations. He added that this combination reflects what he sees as a complete mobile imaging experience.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 230mm focal length, and gimbal-level OIS, with near-optical quality up to 20x zoom. Reports also suggest dual 200-megapixel rear sensors, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel front camera.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with Android 16, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is also expected to feature a 7,050mAh+ battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as a 6.82-inch 2K 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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