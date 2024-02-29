Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use

WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use

WhatsApp has rolled out this feature to all users globally.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 February 2024 17:22 IST
WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use

WhatsApp was reportedly spotted testing this feature back in November 2023

Highlights
  • To access this feature, the app has to be updated to the latest version
  • The feature can be found within the regular Search option in a chat
  • WhatsApp shows a pop-up calender for people to select a date
Advertisement

WhatsApp, Meta's popular messaging platform, has unveiled a new feature that enhances the app's search capabilities. This latest addition allows users to search for messages based on specific dates, in an attempt to offer users a more efficient way to navigate through extensive chat histories. The new ‘Search by Date' feature allows users to choose a specific date to find the messages exchanged on those particular days. It is likely to help users retrieve specific information from past conversations more smoothly as opposed to endless scrolling.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on his WhatsApp channel. The ‘Search by Date' feature is said to be available for all users globally across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web. It was reportedly spotted in beta testing back in November 2023.

To use the ‘Search by Date' feature on WhatsApp, users need to open the desired individual or group chat that they wish to search. They have to then click on the three dots in the top right corner on Android phones or tap the contact or group name on iOS devices. If the app is updated to the latest available version, they can find a small calendar with a search symbol after they click the regular Search option. A pop-up calendar will then allow users to select the desired date.whatsapp search by date inline whatsapp

For instance, if they want to go back to a message from October 20, 2023, they can select the same on the pop-up calendar by date, month, and year. Once the date is selected, the chat or group will open directly to messages from that day, allowing users to also scroll up or down the chat as well. Without this feature, users would have been forced to scroll past months' worth of messages to get to the desired texts. With this feature, it just takes a few clicks.

WhatsApp recently also rolled out four new text formatting options globally - bulleted points, numbered lists, block quotes and inline quotes. These joined the existing bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formatting options.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Feature, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, M14 5G Tipped to Launch in India at These Prices
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price, Colourways, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  7. Apple ID Might Be Rebranded to Apple Account This Year: Report
  8. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India: These Devices Will Get the Update Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account Later in 2024, Says Report
  2. YouTube's Picture-in-Picture Mode Could Be Available for Non-Premium Users Outside the US Soon
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display
  6. WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
  7. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline
  8. Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
  9. Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
  10. Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »