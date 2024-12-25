Oppo Reno 13 5G series of smartphones will arrive in select markets outside China soon. The company has teased the global launch of the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro handsets. Now, it has released a teaser video in which the key design elements of the phones are revealed. The Oppo Reno 13 5G series models are also confirmed to launch in India. The global and Indian variants are expected to share features similar to those of their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Design

Oppo shared an X post which reveals the design of the upcoming global variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series handsets. The phones will come with aluminium middle frames and one-piece sculpted glass back panels. The flat displays will be accompanied by uniform, ultra-thin bezels. They will have a Butterfly Shadow Design, where the back panels will sport a butterfly-shaped pattern.

Slim, stylish, and expertly sculpted 🦋



Both Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G will get rectangular rear camera modules with rounded edges on the top left corner. The Oppo branding is placed horizontally towards the bottom of the rear panel. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

Previously, the company teased that the Oppo Reno 13 5G series global variants will get "all-round armour" protection and IP69-rated builds against dust and water ingress. The series will include a Plume Purple colourway, an earlier teaser confirmed. The phones are set to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and features like AI Livephoto and AI Editor.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

The Chinese variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs and are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The base variant carries a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Pro option gets a larger 6.83-inch display, a third 50-megapixel telephoto shooter at the back and a 5,800mAh battery. Both phones support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.