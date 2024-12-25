Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 13 Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video; India Launch Likely Soon

Oppo Reno 13 5G series was introduced in China in November.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 11:47 IST
Oppo Reno 13 Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video; India Launch Likely Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 5G series phones will launch globally with IP69 rated builds

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G will run on ColorOS 15
  • The global variant of the lineup will include a Plume Purple colourway
  • Both Oppo Reno 13 5G series phones has rectangular rear camera modules
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 13 5G series of smartphones will arrive in select markets outside China soon. The company has teased the global launch of the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro handsets. Now, it has released a teaser video in which the key design elements of the phones are revealed. The Oppo Reno 13 5G series models are also confirmed to launch in India. The global and Indian variants are expected to share features similar to those of their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Design

Oppo shared an X post which reveals the design of the upcoming global variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series handsets. The phones will come with aluminium middle frames and one-piece sculpted glass back panels. The flat displays will be accompanied by uniform, ultra-thin bezels. They will have a Butterfly Shadow Design, where the back panels will sport a butterfly-shaped pattern.

Both Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G will get rectangular rear camera modules with rounded edges on the top left corner. The Oppo branding is placed horizontally towards the bottom of the rear panel. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

Previously, the company teased that the Oppo Reno 13 5G series global variants will get "all-round armour" protection and IP69-rated builds against dust and water ingress. The series will include a Plume Purple colourway, an earlier teaser confirmed. The phones are set to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and features like AI Livephoto and AI Editor.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

The Chinese variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs and are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The base variant carries a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Pro option gets a larger 6.83-inch display, a third 50-megapixel telephoto shooter at the back and a 5,800mAh battery. Both phones support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 13 5G series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Reportedly Considering Building Humanoid Robots, Could Be Integrated With Its AI Models

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 13 Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video; India Launch Likely Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  2. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  3. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Makes Its Closest-Ever Flyby of the Sun
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  6. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  7. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale
  2. Robots May Soon Detect Emotions by Measuring Your Sweat, Scientists Say
  3. Apple MacBook Air M3 Available Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Carnival Sale
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
  6. Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
  7. Astronomers Spot New Cosmic Explosions 100 Times Brighter Than the Sun
  8. Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine
  9. OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
  10. The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »