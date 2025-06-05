Technology News
Oppo Confirms Arrival of New Smartphone in India; Could Be the Reno 14

Oppo teased new smartphone with a 'coming soon' tag.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 15:59 IST
Oppo Confirms Arrival of New Smartphone in India; Could Be the Reno 14

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro were launched in China in May with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets

Highlights
  • The new Oppo phone could be part of the Reno 14 series
  • Moniker of the device is currently under wraps
  • It could also either be the Oppo K13 Turbo or K13x models
Oppo is getting ready to unveil a new smartphone in India. The Chinese tech brand shared a teaser on Thursday without revealing the moniker or any specifications. The upcoming device is speculated to belong to either Oppo's Reno 14 series or the Oppo K13 series. The Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro were launched in China in May with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters and support 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Teases New Smartphone Launch

Through a press release, Oppo announced the arrival of a new smartphone in the country. "This Oppo phone is gearing up for a bold comeback", read the post. The upcoming model is said to be "tougher, sharper, and built to raise the bar".

The release includes an image showing a device under wraps, with the brand asking users to guess what's hidden beneath the cover. The teaser has a 'coming soon' tag.

While Oppo hasn't officially confirmed the names, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to launch in India soon. It is also likely that the brand could unveil either the Oppo K13 Turbo or K13x models.

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are rumoured to hit the Indian market in the first week of July. They were unveiled in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the base variant of the vanilla Reno 14.

The Chinese variants of Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro have 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED screens, respectively. The vanilla model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Pro variant features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. They have 50-megapixel main cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The Reno 14 carries a 6,000mAh battery, while the Reno 14 Pro includes a 6,200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Oppo is said to be working on Oppo K13x and Oppo K13 Turbo models. The latter is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Oppo K13x, Oppo K13 Turbo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
