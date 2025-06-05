Oppo is getting ready to unveil a new smartphone in India. The Chinese tech brand shared a teaser on Thursday without revealing the moniker or any specifications. The upcoming device is speculated to belong to either Oppo's Reno 14 series or the Oppo K13 series. The Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro were launched in China in May with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters and support 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Teases New Smartphone Launch

Through a press release, Oppo announced the arrival of a new smartphone in the country. "This Oppo phone is gearing up for a bold comeback", read the post. The upcoming model is said to be "tougher, sharper, and built to raise the bar".

The release includes an image showing a device under wraps, with the brand asking users to guess what's hidden beneath the cover. The teaser has a 'coming soon' tag.

While Oppo hasn't officially confirmed the names, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to launch in India soon. It is also likely that the brand could unveil either the Oppo K13 Turbo or K13x models.

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are rumoured to hit the Indian market in the first week of July. They were unveiled in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the base variant of the vanilla Reno 14.

The Chinese variants of Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro have 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED screens, respectively. The vanilla model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Pro variant features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. They have 50-megapixel main cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The Reno 14 carries a 6,000mAh battery, while the Reno 14 Pro includes a 6,200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Oppo is said to be working on Oppo K13x and Oppo K13 Turbo models. The latter is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.