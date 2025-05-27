Technology News
Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro India Launch Timeline and Colourways Leaked

The Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro will only be available in two colourways in India, according to a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2025 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 5G was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • The alleged image shows a premium design featuring a metal frame
  • Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro were launched in China earlier this month
  • Oppo Reno 14 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery
Oppo Reno 14 series India launch could happen very soon. The Chinese tech brand has not confirmed the launch date of Reno 14 and  Reno 14 Pro in the country, but a new leaks suggest that they will go official in July. The leak includes an alleged live shot of the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 14. The Reno 14 series was launched in China earlier this month with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 50-megapixel main cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. They support 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Could Launch in India in July

Tipster Yogesh Brar collaborated with SmartPrix to leak the details of the Oppo Reno 14 series, which he claims will be launched in India in the first week of July. Unlike their Chinese counterparts, which debuted in multiple colour options, the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are tipped to arrive in only two colourways in India, one of which is Pearl White.

The report includes an alleged live image of the Pearl White variant of the Oppo Reno 14, which is said to be equipped with a metal frame. The handset is also seen to feature a 3D pattern on its rear panel. The Reno 14 series specifications are expected to be the same as those of the Chinese variants.

oppo reno 14 smartprix Oppo Reno 14

Oppo Reno 14 alleged pearl white colour variant
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

The Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro were launched in China earlier this month with an initial price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200)and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively. The vanilla model was released in Mermaid, Pinellia Green, and Reef Black (translated from Chinese) colourways, while the Reno 14 Pro was launched in Calla Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black shades.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Specifications

The standard Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models feature 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED screens, respectively. The former is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. They are equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. 

Both handsets feature 50-megapixel main cameras with optical image stabilisation. The Oppo Reno 14 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, while the Reno 14 Pro packs a 6,200mAh battery. Both phones support 80W wired fast charging. The Pro version also supports 50W wireless fast charging.

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
