Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Officially Confirmed, to Get 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Reno 9 series will launch in China on November 24.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to offer 80W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 series will run ColorOS 13
  • The series will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is said to house a triple camera setup

Official posters of the upcoming Reno 9 Series from Oppo confirm key specifications such as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and ColorOS 13. The company has already confirmed that the handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ has also reportedly appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. The lineup will debut in China on November 24 and is said to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+.

Ahead of the launch of the smartphone, the Chinese company has released official posters of the Oppo Reno 9 series hinting at further specifications of the handset. Oppo had previously confirmed that the Reno 9 Pro+ will pack a 4,700mAh battery and have 7.99mm thickness.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 9 series has now been confirmed to run ColorOS 13 and feature 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phones will also be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 9 series was also confirmed house a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor. The handset could offer 80W fast charging support as well. The smartphone from the Chines company is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is said to weigh 192 grams.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ has been recently spotted on the AnTuTu listing revealing with the model number PWG110. The phone is seen with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, along with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo Reno 9 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 24 and will most likely include Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST).

Jasmin Jose
