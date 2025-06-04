Upcoming Smartphones in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Vivo T4 Ultra and More

If you're considering a new smartphone purchase, it might be prudent to wait for a few more weeks. There are quite a few interesting smartphones that are slated to launch this month from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like OnePlus, Vivo, and Poco. From budget and mid-range handsets to gaming-centric phones and flagship killers, these offerings are aimed at catering to a wide range of users. OnePlus 13s, Vivo T4 Ultra, and Poco F7 — these are just some of the smartphones which are expected to make their debut in June.

We have compiled a list of upcoming smartphones in June 2025 to present a clearer picture and make an informed decision in case you're contemplating the purchase of a new handset.

OnePlus 13s

When: June 5

OnePlus 13s is the first compact smartphone from the China-based company, as well as the first ‘s' branded model in its lineup. It is confirmed to be offered in three colourways — Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The handset will sport a 6.32-inch screen, weigh 185g, and have an 8.15mm thickness. OnePlus says it has built the phone for one-handed use, and it sports curved 2.5D front and back panels.

The company has confirmed, the OnePlus 13s will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, complemented by a 4,400 mm sq Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber and a cooling layer on the back cover for efficient heat dissipation. For optics, it will be equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with autofocus capabilities. The handset will also sport a new Plus Key, which replaces the alert slider seen on previous OnePlus phones.

While exact battery figures are yet to be revealed, OnePlus says that the upcoming 13s will have the best battery life of a OnePlus smartphone. Citing internal test data, it is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge and up to 16 hours when browsing Instagram content.

Display: 6.32-inch

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM and Storage: To be announced (TBA)

Rear Cameras: TBA

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: Up to 24 hours

Operating System: TBA

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 5.5G



Vivo T4 Ultra

When: Mid-June

Another handset that is rumoured to make its debut in India is the Vivo T4 Ultra. While its specifications remain under wraps, leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. The upcoming handset is speculated to sport a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Dimensity 9300 series processor and ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For optics, the phone may carry an oval-shaped camera module with the Aura ring flashlight, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The camera unit is teased to offer up to 100x zoom capabilities. Reports also indicate that the Vivo T4 Ultra could support 90W charging.

Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz pOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Series

RAM and Storage: TBA

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 (primary) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto)

Front Cameras: TBA

Battery: 90W fast charging

Operating System: Funtouch OS 15

Connectivity: TBA

Poco F7

When: June

Poco F7 is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro which recently made its debut in China. If this turns out to be accurate, then the purported handset may sport a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. In the camera department, the phone could carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is also said to get a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Recemnt leaks suggest that the purported Poco F7 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and ship with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It is said to come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water ingress protection, along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K OLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: TBA

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 (primary) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 20-megapixel

Battery: 7,550mAh, 90W (wired)

Operating System: HyperOS 2

Connectivity: TBA

OnePlus Nord CE 5

When: June

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is another handset from the China-based brand that may be launched this month. Although official specifications remain under wraps, leaks suggest it could sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It may also have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The optics unit may support 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

The purported OnePlus Nord CE 5 handset is reported to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It may pack a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Display: 6.7-inch, 1080p flat OLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM) and 256GB (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 (primary) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 7,100mAh, 80W (wired)

Operating System: TBA

Connectivity: TBA