Upcoming Smartphones in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Vivo T4 Ultra and More

From the premium OnePlus 13s to the mid range Nord CE 5, here's a list of upcoming smartphones that are expected to launch in India in June.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2025 06:30 IST
Upcoming Smartphones in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Vivo T4 Ultra and More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13s (pictured) is one of the phones slated to launch in India this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13s is set to debut in India and global markets on June 5
  • The Vivo T4 Ultra is speculated to be introduced in mid-June
  • Poco F7 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be launched this month
If you're considering a new smartphone purchase, it might be prudent to wait for a few more weeks. There are quite a few interesting smartphones that are slated to launch this month from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like OnePlus, Vivo, and Poco. From budget and mid-range handsets to gaming-centric phones and flagship killers, these offerings are aimed at catering to a wide range of users. OnePlus 13s, Vivo T4 Ultra, and Poco F7 — these are just some of the smartphones which are expected to make their debut in June.

We have compiled a list of upcoming smartphones in June 2025 to present a clearer picture and make an informed decision in case you're contemplating the purchase of a new handset.

OnePlus 13s

When: June 5

OnePlus 13s is the first compact smartphone from the China-based company, as well as the first ‘s' branded model in its lineup. It is confirmed to be offered in three colourways — Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The handset will sport a 6.32-inch screen, weigh 185g, and have an 8.15mm thickness. OnePlus says it has built the phone for one-handed use, and it sports curved 2.5D front and back panels.

The company has confirmed, the OnePlus 13s will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, complemented by a 4,400 mm sq Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber and a cooling layer on the back cover for efficient heat dissipation. For optics, it will be equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with autofocus capabilities. The handset will also sport a new Plus Key, which replaces the alert slider seen on previous OnePlus phones.

While exact battery figures are yet to be revealed, OnePlus says that the upcoming 13s will have the best battery life of a OnePlus smartphone. Citing internal test data, it is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge and up to 16 hours when browsing Instagram content.

  • Display: 6.32-inch
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM and Storage: To be announced (TBA)
  • Rear Cameras: TBA
  • Front Cameras: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: Up to 24 hours
  • Operating System: TBA
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 5.5G
     

Vivo T4 Ultra

When: Mid-June

Another handset that is rumoured to make its debut in India is the Vivo T4 Ultra. While its specifications remain under wraps, leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. The upcoming handset is speculated to sport a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Dimensity 9300 series processor and ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For optics, the phone may carry an oval-shaped camera module with the Aura ring flashlight, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The camera unit is teased to offer up to 100x zoom capabilities. Reports also indicate that the Vivo T4 Ultra could support 90W charging.

  • Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz pOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Series
  • RAM and Storage: TBA
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 (primary) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto)
  • Front Cameras: TBA
  • Battery: 90W fast charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15
  • Connectivity: TBA

 

Poco F7

When: June

Poco F7 is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro which recently made its debut in China. If this turns out to be accurate, then the purported handset may sport a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. In the camera department, the phone could carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is also said to get a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Recemnt leaks suggest that the purported Poco F7 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and ship with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It is said to come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water ingress protection, along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K OLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: TBA
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 (primary) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)
  • Front Cameras: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,550mAh, 90W (wired)
  • Operating System: HyperOS 2
  • Connectivity: TBA

OnePlus Nord CE 5

When: June

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is another handset from the China-based brand that may be launched this month. Although official specifications remain under wraps, leaks suggest it could sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It may also have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The optics unit may support 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

The purported OnePlus Nord CE 5 handset is reported to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It may pack a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

  • Display: 6.7-inch, 1080p flat OLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM) and 256GB (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 (primary) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Cameras: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,100mAh, 80W (wired)
  • Operating System: TBA
  • Connectivity: TBA
 
Feature OnePlus 13s Vivo T4 Ultra Poco F7 OnePlus Nord CE 5
Display 6.32-inch 6.67-inch, 120Hz pOLED 6.83-inch, 1.5K OLED 6.7-inch, 1080p flat OLED
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Series Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 8350
RAM TBA 8GB (rumoured) TBA 8GB
Storage TBA 256GB (rumoured) TBA 256GB
Rear Cameras TBA 50MP (primary) + 50MP (periscope telephoto) + 8MP (ultrawide rumoured) 50MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide rumoured) 50MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
Front Cameras 32-megapixel 50MP (rumoured) 20-megapixel 16-megapixel
Battery Up to 24 hours 5,500mAh (rumoured) 7,550mAh 7,100mAh
Charging 80W (wired rumoured) 90W fast charging 90W (wired) 80W (wired)
OS OxygenOS 15 (expected) Funtouch OS 15 (expected) HyperOS 2 (expected) TBA
Connectivity Wi-Fi, 5.5G TBA TBA TBA

 

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13s Specifications, OnePlus 13s Launch Date, Vivo T4 Ultra, Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications, Poco F7, Poco F7 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications, Oneplus, vivo, Poco, Upcoming Smartphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
