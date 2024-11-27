Poco F6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was launched in May in India. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be working on the Poco F7 model. While Poco is yet to confirm the existence of this phone, it has reportedly landed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Meanwhile, Poco X7 has been allegedly spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The Poco X7 is expected to debut as a global variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Poco F7 appeared on the BIS website with model number 2412DPC0AI. The listing hints at a possible India launch of the phone. It shows that the phone received certification on November 22. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication does not reveal any specifications of the handset. The unannounced Poco handset was recently spotted on the Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website with similar model number.

Additionally, the Poco X7 showed up on the NBTC website with model number 24095PCADG. The listing indicates that the smartphone has support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This suggests 5G connectivity. The NBTC listing also hints that the handset is manufactured in China. Gadgets 360 has independently verified the NBTC listings, first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Poco X7, Poco F7 Specifications (Expected)

The NBTC listing and model number hint that the Poco X7 could debut as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The latter was introduced in China in September last week with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000).

The Redmi Note 14 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

As per past leaks, the Poco F7 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is likely to feature a 1.5K OLED screen and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging support.

