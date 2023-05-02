Realme 11 Pro series is scheduled to launch on May 9 in China. The series includes the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ models. Some specifications and design details of the smartphones have been officially teased. The company has, for example, confirmed the colour options of the smartphones. Apart from official teasers, there have been several leaks and reports that have suggested key specifications and features of the upcoming handsets. The phones have also been spotted on certification sites hinting at certain details. A tipster has now leaked an alleged live image of the Realme Pro 11+.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a live image of the purported Realme 11 Pro+ phone on Twitter ahead of its launch. The image reinstates the design features that earlier reports and official teasers suggested. The rear panel of the smartphone is seen to have a sleek lychee-textured leather back design. It is also seen with a woven 3D seamline that runs vertically through the middle of the handset.

The live image of the Realme 11 Pro+

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

A raised, circular, black camera module is seen housing three rear camera units and an LED flash, with the primary sensor placed within a smaller golden circle, which is placed in a centre-aligned position towards the top of the smartphone's back panel.

The Realme 11 Pro series is co-designed by the Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer Matteo Menotto, who claims to have been inspired by the city of Milan. The company previously confirmed that the series will launch in three colourways - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige. The live image shared on Tuesday is tipped to be the Sunrise Beige variant.

In an earlier teaser, Realme announced that the Realme Pro 11+ will feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 61-degree curvature and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The teaser adds that the phone will have an ultra-slim 2.33mm wide chin.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Realme 11 Pro+ will be powered by a chipset with the model name MT6877V/TTZA processor, which is likely MediaTek's new Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a 12GB RAM. Out-of-the-box, the handset is likely to boot Android 13 OS.

