Realme 11 Pro+ Leaked Live Image Shows Design Ahead of May 9 Launch: All Details

Realme 11 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 18:29 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ Leaked Live Image Shows Design Ahead of May 9 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro is confirmed to launch in a Sunrise Beige colour option

  • Realme 11 Pro+ model is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor
  • It will launch in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colourways
  • The phone will launch alongside the Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro series is scheduled to launch on May 9 in China. The series includes the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ models. Some specifications and design details of the smartphones have been officially teased. The company has, for example, confirmed the colour options of the smartphones. Apart from official teasers, there have been several leaks and reports that have suggested key specifications and features of the upcoming handsets. The phones have also been spotted on certification sites hinting at certain details. A tipster has now leaked an alleged live image of the Realme Pro 11+.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a live image of the purported Realme 11 Pro+ phone on Twitter ahead of its launch. The image reinstates the design features that earlier reports and official teasers suggested. The rear panel of the smartphone is seen to have a sleek lychee-textured leather back design. It is also seen with a woven 3D seamline that runs vertically through the middle of the handset.

realme 11 pro plus twitter evleaks 11pro

The live image of the Realme 11 Pro+
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

A raised, circular, black camera module is seen housing three rear camera units and an LED flash, with the primary sensor placed within a smaller golden circle, which is placed in a centre-aligned position towards the top of the smartphone's back panel.

The Realme 11 Pro series is co-designed by the Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer Matteo Menotto, who claims to have been inspired by the city of Milan. The company previously confirmed that the series will launch in three colourways - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige. The live image shared on Tuesday is tipped to be the Sunrise Beige variant.

In an earlier teaser, Realme announced that the Realme Pro 11+ will feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 61-degree curvature and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The teaser adds that the phone will have an ultra-slim 2.33mm wide chin.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Realme 11 Pro+ will be powered by a chipset with the model name MT6877V/TTZA processor, which is likely MediaTek's new Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a 12GB RAM. Out-of-the-box, the handset is likely to boot Android 13 OS.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme 11 series, Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme
