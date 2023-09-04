Technology News
Realme Narzo 60X, Realme Buds T300 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Specifications Leaked

Realme Narzo 60X is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2023 17:51 IST
Realme Narzo 60X, Realme Buds T300 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60X is seen in a green colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60X is likley to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display
  • The phone is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Realme Narzo 60X could support 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging

Realme Narzo 60X and Realme Buds T300 are confirmed to launch in India this week. The smartphone has previously been teased by the company. The Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G were launched earlier this year in July. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC while the Pro variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. Both handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, respectively.

In a promotional poster, Realme India confirmed that the Narzo 60X 5G is set to launch in the country at 12 PM IST on September 6. In the promotional image, the phone is seen in a green colour option with a large, slightly raised circular camera island placed in the top left corner of the back panel. The event will also see the launch of the Realme Buds T300, the company confirmed over a tweet. The earbuds are seen in a black and a white colour variant.

Meanwhile, an Appuals report has suggested the Realme Narzo 60X specifications. As per the report, the phone will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It is expected to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. The phone is said to ship with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The purported dual rear camera unit of the Realme Narzo 60X is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens. The front camera is said to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support via a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, it is expected to carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, a 91Mobiles report suggested that the Realme Buds T300 is likely to come with a 12.4mm audio driver, similar to its Indonesian counterpart. The true wireless earphones are expected to offer up to seven hours of playback time with only 10 minutes of charging.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 60X, Realme Narzo 60X India launch, Realme Narzo 60x specifications, Realme, Realme Buds T300, Realme Buds T300 India launch, Realme Buds T300 specifications
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
