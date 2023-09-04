Realme Narzo 60X and Realme Buds T300 are confirmed to launch in India this week. The smartphone has previously been teased by the company. The Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G were launched earlier this year in July. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC while the Pro variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. Both handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, respectively.

In a promotional poster, Realme India confirmed that the Narzo 60X 5G is set to launch in the country at 12 PM IST on September 6. In the promotional image, the phone is seen in a green colour option with a large, slightly raised circular camera island placed in the top left corner of the back panel. The event will also see the launch of the Realme Buds T300, the company confirmed over a tweet. The earbuds are seen in a black and a white colour variant.

Meanwhile, an Appuals report has suggested the Realme Narzo 60X specifications. As per the report, the phone will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It is expected to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. The phone is said to ship with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The purported dual rear camera unit of the Realme Narzo 60X is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens. The front camera is said to be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support via a USB Type-C 2.0 port. For security, it is expected to carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, a 91Mobiles report suggested that the Realme Buds T300 is likely to come with a 12.4mm audio driver, similar to its Indonesian counterpart. The true wireless earphones are expected to offer up to seven hours of playback time with only 10 minutes of charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.