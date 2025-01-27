Realme could be working on a new smartphone that could see a launch soon. An unreleased Realme handset was recently listed on a Chinese certification website hinting towards its imminent launch. Although the official moniker remains unknown, several key specifications of the purported phone were listed. The upcoming Realme smartphone may be equipped with a 6.67-inch display and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Realme Phone's TENAA Listing

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the purported Realme phone has been listed on China's TENAA website sporting the model numbers RMX3946 and RMX3948. These are speculated to be the different variants of the same phone. The handset is listed with a 6.67-inch (720×1,604 pixels) HD screen with a power-button mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

Renders of the Unreleased Realme Smartphone

Photo Credit: TENAA

The phone is said to have a 13-megapixel camera which headlines a triple rear camera unit. Meanwhile, the front camera will likely use an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Accompanying renders of the purported Realme phone show it in a dark blue colourway with the camera unit being three distinct lens rings vertically stacked at the back.

As per the listing, the unreleased Realme handset could be powered by a 2.40GHz octa-core processor. It is expected to be available in 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB configurations, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of inbuilt storage. The device may pack a 4,880mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

In terms of dimensions, the purported phone is likely to measure 165.7 × 76.22 × 7.94mm and weigh 190g. It is reported to support GSM, WCDMA, LTE, NR NSA, and NR SA connectivity, including N1, N8, and N5 5G bands. While the phone's official name is yet to be revealed, the report speculates that it could be a device part of the Realme V series in China.