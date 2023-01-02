Redmi Note 12 5G series has been confirmed to launch in India on January 5. The latest Note series from Redmi is expected to include the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G models as part of its lineup in India. The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G model is expected to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G model smartphone has been confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. A company executive also shared camera sample shots taken on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone on Twitter.

Xiaomi India General Manager, Alvin Tse took to Twitter to share sample camera shots taken on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, which has been dubbed by the company as the 'Super Note'. According to the tweet, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone that debuted in China in October with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), will make its way to India with similar camera specifications. Alvin Tse claims that the Redmi Note 12 5G Pro model smartphone features the perfect blend of software and hardware tools that help in capturing dynamic and engaging image

We are introducing the #IMX766 once again on the #RedmiNote12 Pro 5G - the #SuperNote.

To capture such dynamic and engaging images, you need to have the perfect blend of software & hardware tools to ensure your vision comes to life... pic.twitter.com/wWQVSQTIvg — Alvin Tse (@atytse) December 31, 2022

Another company executive, Sumit Sonal, who is General Manager, Marketing, Xiaomi India also took to Twitter to dive deep into the camera capabilities on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone that is making its way to India in just a few days time.

Sumit Sonal also shared sample screenshots that back up claims made by the company regarding the image-capturing capabilities on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone. According to the tweet, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor on the smartphone helps capture more light, which results in a more detailed and better-quality photo. The company executive demonstrated the capabilities through images of buildings in different colours taken in outdoor daylight conditions, which is claimed to justify the company's stance that the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features one of the best colour reproduction in its' segment.

The Mighty SONY #IMX766 sensor is here on the #RedmiNote12Pro to redefine the smartphone photography game.



Let's deep dive into this image and talk about the camera capabilities on the #SuperNote (1/3)@XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/oe9kMed8d3 — Sumit Sonal (@sumitsonal) December 31, 2022

In October, the Chinese company launched the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in China. All three smartphones from the lineup have been confirmed to make their way to India on January 5. The India launch is expected to feature smartphones with identical specifications and features to the variants launched in China.

The China launch also saw a fourth Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition lined up in the series with superior charging capabilities. However, there has been no confirmation on whether this would launch in India as well.

Redmi Note 12 Pro (India) expected specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro is expected to launch in India as a dual SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android-12-based MIUI 13 while being powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU, under the hood.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. In terms of image capturing capabilities, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will house a triple rear camera setup lead by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

