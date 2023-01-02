Technology News

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone is said to get one of the best colour reproduction capabilities in the segment.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2023 13:12 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 5G series was launched in China in October
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has been dubbed as 'Super Note' by the company
  • Xiaomi India executives shared sample shots taken on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G series has been confirmed to launch in India on January 5. The latest Note series from Redmi is expected to include the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G models as part of its lineup in India. The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G model is expected to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G model smartphone has been confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. A company executive also shared camera sample shots taken on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone on Twitter.

Xiaomi India General Manager, Alvin Tse took to Twitter to share sample camera shots taken on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, which has been dubbed by the company as the 'Super Note'. According to the tweet, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone that debuted in China in October with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), will make its way to India with similar camera specifications. Alvin Tse claims that the Redmi Note 12 5G Pro model smartphone features the perfect blend of software and hardware tools that help in capturing dynamic and engaging image

Another company executive, Sumit Sonal, who is General Manager, Marketing, Xiaomi India also took to Twitter to dive deep into the camera capabilities on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone that is making its way to India in just a few days time.

Sumit Sonal also shared sample screenshots that back up claims made by the company regarding the image-capturing capabilities on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone. According to the tweet, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor on the smartphone helps capture more light, which results in a more detailed and better-quality photo. The company executive demonstrated the capabilities through images of buildings in different colours taken in outdoor daylight conditions, which is claimed to justify the company's stance that the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features one of the best colour reproduction in its' segment.

In October, the Chinese company launched the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in China. All three smartphones from the lineup have been confirmed to make their way to India on January 5. The India launch is expected to feature smartphones with identical specifications and features to the variants launched in China.

The China launch also saw a fourth Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition lined up in the series with superior charging capabilities. However, there has been no confirmation on whether this would launch in India as well.

Redmi Note 12 Pro (India) expected specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro is expected to launch in India as a dual SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android-12-based MIUI 13 while being powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU, under the hood.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. In terms of image capturing capabilities, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will house a triple rear camera setup lead by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 12 5G series, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Prime Minister's 2023 Vision Includes Mobile Phone Exports Worth Rs. 1 Lakh Crore, MoS IT Says
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Leaked Renders Show Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup; Hint at Four Colour Variants
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  2. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Offers
  5. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  8. This War-Themed Game Is Being Used for Fake News About the Ukraine War
  9. India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter, MoS IT Says
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Arma 3 Video Game War Footage Used to Spread Waves of Misinformation About Ukraine Conflict
  2. UK PM Rishi Sunak Revokes Tax Payments for Foreign Crypto Buyers: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 6.8-Inch Curved Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specifications Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Leaked Renders Show Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup; Hint at Four Colour Variants
  7. Prime Minister's 2023 Vision Includes Mobile Phone Exports Worth Rs. 1 Lakh Crore, MoS IT Says
  8. Shark Tank India Season 2: How to Watch?
  9. BTC Opens at $16,570, ETH Joins Stablecoins in Recording Losses: First Monday of 2023
  10. Meta Preparing to Announce Decision on Donald Trump's Return to Facebook, Instagram: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.