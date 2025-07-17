Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is set to be launched in India soon. The handset is expected to be the latest addition to the Galaxy F series, building upon the debut of the Galaxy F56 5G in May. In recent days, the South Korean tech conglomerate has teased several details about the upcoming Galaxy F36 5G. It is confirmed to be available in at least two colour options, sporting a leather finish on the rear panel. Meanwhile, the rumour mill has also given us a decent idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications.

So, as we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F36 5G including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch Details

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be launched in India on Friday, July 19 at 12pm IST. It remains unknown if the handset will have a soft launch or a dedicated launch event. In case of the latter, you might be able to catch the livestream on the Samsung India YouTube channel, official website, and its social media handles.

We can expect more details to surface soon, with three days remaining for its launch. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. It is expected to carry similarities with the Galaxy M36 5G which was launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs. 17,499. Thus, the Galaxy F36 5G could also be priced around the same mark.

It is expected to go on sale after its July 19 launch. Flipkart has created a microsite catering to the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launch which suggests that it may be available for purchase via the e-commerce giant, in addition to the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Features and Specifications

Samsung has teased the Galaxy F36 5G to arrive with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and several other industry-leading features. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources.

Design

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is teased to be available in three colour options including red and purple. Both shades will carry a back panel with a leather finish. The teaser image also suggests the presence of a vertically-aligned triple rear camera unit on the top-left corner, similar to the Galaxy M36 5G.

In terms of dimensions, it is teased to have a 7.7mm thickness.

The power and volume buttons may be placed on the left side while the right spine is expected to be left clean. Meanwhile, the front of the phone is reported to house a waterdrop-style notch which houses the selfie camera.

Display

While official specifications of the screen remain under wraps, reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G could feature a display with a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution and a 450ppi pixel density.

Performance and Software

The handset is reported to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M35 5G, and Galaxy A35 5G also carry the same processor. It may ship with Android 15 with One UI 7 on top.

In terms of features, Samsung has teased the Galaxy F36 5G to come with several AI-backed functionalities for photo and video-editing tasks. The list includes Edit Suggestions, Image Clipper, and Object Eraser.

Cameras

As per the company, the Galaxy F36 5G will debut with a triple camera unit. The optics system is said to be headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The phone may allow users to capture “crystal-clear” low-light photos and videos, aided by Nightography support.