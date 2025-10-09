Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 19:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (above) will succeed the Galaxy M16 5G

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is all set to launch in India on Friday
  • Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon
  • It will have an IP54-rated build
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will launch in India on Friday (October 10). With less than a day to go before the official launch, Samsung has posted a new teaser showcasing the rear camera unit of the upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone. The Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will feature a 6.7-inch display and an IP54-rated build. The new model will succeed the company's Galaxy M16 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications (Expected)

In a teaser video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Samsung teased the performance of the primary camera on the Galaxy M17 5G, which was previously confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The brand says the main camera allows users to shoot blur-free videos, even in shaky conditions.

Thanks to information previously shared by the company, we know that the Galaxy M17 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset will also include a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to be available via Amazon and the Samsung India website in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colourways. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is expected to be announced on Friday.

The Galaxy M17 5G will flaunt a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, like its predecessor, Galaxy M16 5G. The display will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is confirmed to measure 7.5mm in thickness. It will have an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset will support Google's Circle to Search and Gemini Live features.

Samsung hasn't disclosed the chipset and battery specifications of the Galaxy M17 5G yet. However, leaks suggest it could be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is expected to run One UI 7 based on Android 15 and may carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Starts Rolling Out to Some Users
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  4. iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 to Launch Alongside iQOO 15 on This Date
  5. OriginOS 6 Teaser Suggests It Might Resemble This Operating System
  6. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple's Foldable iPhone May Feature a Frame Created Using These Two Metals
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
  2. Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
  3. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. LinkedIn's Open to Work Feature Now Lets You Show Your Notice Period, Salary Expectations to Recruiters
  6. Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025
  7. OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York
  9. IMC 2025: Ericsson Showcases AI-Powered Robotic Dog That Inspects Automated Railcars
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2 Finally Get Wear OS 6 Update With Redesigned Interface, New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »