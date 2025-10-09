Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will launch in India on Friday (October 10). With less than a day to go before the official launch, Samsung has posted a new teaser showcasing the rear camera unit of the upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone. The Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will feature a 6.7-inch display and an IP54-rated build. The new model will succeed the company's Galaxy M16 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications (Expected)

In a teaser video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Samsung teased the performance of the primary camera on the Galaxy M17 5G, which was previously confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The brand says the main camera allows users to shoot blur-free videos, even in shaky conditions.

Built for a Monster life on the go. Armed with 50MP No Shake Cam, the new #GalaxyM17 5G takes smooth and clear videos without any blur, even when shot through bumps and shakes. Pure Monster precision.#GalaxyM17 5G #LoveForMonster #MonsterInMotion #Samsung pic.twitter.com/JqZvkdj0sf — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 9, 2025

Thanks to information previously shared by the company, we know that the Galaxy M17 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset will also include a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to be available via Amazon and the Samsung India website in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colourways. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is expected to be announced on Friday.

The Galaxy M17 5G will flaunt a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, like its predecessor, Galaxy M16 5G. The display will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is confirmed to measure 7.5mm in thickness. It will have an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset will support Google's Circle to Search and Gemini Live features.

Samsung hasn't disclosed the chipset and battery specifications of the Galaxy M17 5G yet. However, leaks suggest it could be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is expected to run One UI 7 based on Android 15 and may carry a 5,000mAh battery.