Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched last month at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event with the Exynos 2600 chipset and a 6.3-inch display. Now, a teardown video of the Galaxy S26 has been posted on YouTube, revealing its internal components and repairability. The handset gets a high repairability score in the YouTube channel's teardown video, which starts by removing the back panel using heat, giving viewers a rare look inside the phone. The test suggests that the handset has an easily replaceable rear camera module and battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Gets High Repairability Score

PBKReviews posted a teardown video of the Samsung Galaxy S26 on YouTube, offering a detailed look at the phone's internal components and repairability. The video, which is over 11 minutes long, starts with the removal of the SIM tray and back panel of the smartphone. The rear panel comes off quickly after applying a bit of heat, and the video notes that the glass camera lens covers and their rings can be replaced quickly.

Removing the rear panel reveals 19 Phillips screws for keeping the components in place. The motherboard cover has the NFC antenna and wireless charging coils. It also includes the graphite sheet for heat management. On the other side, the battery cable and flex cables are visible alongside the earpiece speaker assembly.

The video shows that the motherboard houses the rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The camera model can be easily disconnected by popping it off the cables. The 12-megapixel front camera is placed with adhesive and a gasket, but the video notes that it can be replaced using an X-Acto knife or razor blade.

For display replacement, users can either heat the front of the phone to remove the screen without full disassembly or open it from the rear, removing screws and components, disconnecting cables, and then applying heat. The teardown shows the 4,300mAh battery arranged with pull tabs for easier removal. Removing the battery shows the large vapour chamber cooling system.

The video notes that compared to the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S26 has a larger vapour chamber that extends beneath both the battery and motherboard. The sub-board is arranged with two Phillips screws and includes a red rubber gasket around the charging port, along with the primary microphone. The SIM reader is located on the back. The haptic motor is placed at the bottom.

The teardown video states that the flex cable for the volume and power buttons can be replaced by peeling it off and removing a metal bracket. The physical buttons can also be removed from the frame. In the end, the video gives the Galaxy S26 an impressive repairability score of 9 out of 10.

The video ends by showing the reassembly of the phone, by applying new glue, reattaching the back cover, powering it on, and it appears to function normally.