Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may arrive in select global markets early next year. Details about the purported handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks, although none of them are official yet. An earlier report suggested that the smartphone will likely debut with a Flex Magic Pixel technology that would enable an enhanced display privacy feature. A new leak reasserts this claim with some additional details. The other handsets in the upcoming lineup will likely not have this feature. Notably, the current Galaxy S25 Ultra variant can be paired with an external privacy screen protector.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Get a 'Private Display' Feature

Folks at Android Authority, while reviewing the unfinished One UI 8.5 software, came across code that refers to a feature the company calls "Private Display" and "Privacy Display." A few misspellings reportedly appear in these code lines, suggesting that this functionality, expected to come on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is still in its early stages of development.

The report highlights certain strings that indicate the feature's functions, while others show that it can activate Privacy/Private Display in crowded environments. This privacy-focused feature will also reportedly allow Galaxy S26 Ultra users to toggle between “Manual” settings and “Maximum Privacy,” with the latter, as described, providing “even stronger privacy protection” by dimming the display.

According to the report, certain strings suggest that users may manually choose which apps can use Private Display, with banking and other financial apps being likely candidates. Additionally, Galaxy S26 Ultra users are expected to have the option to set a schedule that activates Private Display automatically as well.

An earlier report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature Flex Magic Pixel screen technology, which Samsung Display showcased last year. It adjusts the viewing angle to prevent others from seeing the screen, and when paired with AI, it can enhance user privacy on smart devices.

Samsung explained that when a user opens a banking app in public, AI can detect the surroundings and boost security using OLED screens with Flex Magic Pixel technology. Unlike privacy films that reduce brightness and distort images, this tech offers the same privacy without affecting display quality. The technology will reportedly enter mass production and debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and may also appear on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.