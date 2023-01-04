Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Could Be Similar to the Galaxy S22 Lineup: Report

The Galaxy S23 series smartphones will have more expensive components compared to its S22 variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2023 19:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Could Be Similar to the Galaxy S22 Lineup: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 lineup

Highlights
  • The decision may force Samsung to operate on lower profits
  • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February
  • The Galaxy S23 series line-up is expected to feature three variants

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to make its debut in next month. The new flagship series is tipped introduce a distinct design language for the three devices, as well as new hardware and camera enhancements. Amid global uncertainty and inflation, Samsung enthusiasts are waiting to see if the price of the lineup will remain the same as its predecessor. According to a report, Samsung will not increase the price of its upcoming flagships, even if it means that the firm will operate at a lower profit.

South Korean publication Maekyung reports that Samsung MX Division's revenue increased from KRW 28.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,85,300 crore) in Q2 2022 to KRW 32.21 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,09,900 crore) in in the third quarter. This represents a 13.3 percent increase quarter-on-quarter, but the company's operating profit fell 3.6 percent in Q3 2022.

According to the report, the rise in revenue was due to an increase in sales of Samsung's high-end devices, particularly foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, the increased profits that the company could have made from additional sales of these devices were reportedly offset by rising smartphone component prices.

The increase in part prices was significant enough that the company's operating profit fell by 3.6 percent despite an increase in sales, as per the report. If Samsung sells the Galaxy S23 series at the same price as the Galaxy S22 series, the company will earn even lower profits from its flagship line-up, further reducing its operating profit. However, if Samsung raises the prices, the Galaxy S23 series will become less competitive with Apple's iPhone 14 lineup.

The Galaxy S23 series smartphones is expected to include even more expensive components, such as an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The South Korean tech firm is reportedly intending to sell the Galaxy S23 for the same price as the Galaxy S22, even if it means lowering the company's operating profit even further.

Samsung's rival Apple is rumoured to be planning to price the iPhone 15 series smartphones higher than the iPhone 14 line-up. As a result, Samsung may have a reason to raise the prices of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones in order to compensate for the loss it experienced previously.

Months after its smartphones are released, Samsung typically reduces their prices. It's possible that the Galaxy S23 will do the opposite. Even if Samsung doesn't raise the price of the Galaxy S23, it is not expected to slash it, which will increase the company's profits while keeping it competitive with the iPhone 15 series, as per the report.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report
Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here’s What We Know
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Could Be Similar to the Galaxy S22 Lineup: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  3. Samsung Unveils 2023 Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs
  4. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  5. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  6. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  7. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  8. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
  9. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
  2. CES 2023: Asus Updates Zenbook, Vivobook Series of Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core I9 HX-Series CPU
  3. CES 2023: MSI Gaming Laptop Portfolio Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs
  4. Letv S1 Pro With Design Similar to iPhone 14 Pro, Huben T7510 SoC Announced
  5. CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio
  6. Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here’s What We Know
  7. Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report
  8. Samsung to Offer Higher Quality Photo Uploads on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Could Be Similar to the Galaxy S22 Lineup: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.