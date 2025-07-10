Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design Appears on WPC Database; May Support Qi2 Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be powered by either an Exynos 2400 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rear cameras feature silver rings

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
  • It will likely sport an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with 3x optical zoom
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may ship with Android 16-based One UI 8
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be unveiled soon. Rumours about the Fan Edition handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The smartphone is expected to come with watered-down features when compared to the Galaxy S25. The South Korean tech giant is expected to use either an Exynos 2400 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC in the handset. Ahead of anything official, the Galaxy S25 FE has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database. The listing hints at a key charging detail and also shows the expected design of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Appears on WPC Database

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE handset was spotted on the WPC website. The listing suggests an imminent launch and also shows the design of the upcoming handset. The placement of the three rear cameras and the LED flash unit appears to be similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy S24 FE model. The silver rings around each camera sensor also showcase its similarity with the preceding smartphone. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE appears to have a flat display with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are seen placed on the right edge of the handset. The phone is shown in a dark grey colourway. The design aligns with previously leaked renders as well.

The WPC listing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE suggests that it will support Qi2 wireless charging. Specifically, it will support the Baseline Power Profile (BPP), indicating that the handset will not have built-in magnets. However, users will be able to access wireless charging functionality through compatible cases.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely get a 6.7-inch 120Hz Flexible OLED display. It is said to be equipped with an Exynos 2400 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. For optics, the phone is rumoured to get a 12-megapixel selfie camerea and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom at the back. It is expected to launch in select global markets by October. The handset will likely ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
