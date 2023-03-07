Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty

Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,456 (roughly Rs. 18.3 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 11:27 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

The global crypto market valuation stands at $1.03 trillion

Highlights
  • Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Elrond, Aave recorded gains on Tuesday
  • Both Chainlink and Cosmos saw small increases in value

Bitcoin on Tuesday opened with a minor profit of 0.35 percent on national as well as international exchanges. The oldest cryptocurrency is trading at the price point of $22,456 (roughly Rs. 18.3 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC spiked by a small amount — $81 (roughly Rs. 6,625). The asset was trading close to $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) up until February, has dropped down to a two-week low since the beginning of March. The crypto price chart has been reflecting at the market volatility ever since the crypto-friendly bank Silvergate reported financial instability issues earlier this month.

Ether conventionally followed Bitcoin and managed to mint small profits. The value of ETH, at the time of writing, stood at $1,574 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh) with a minor gain of 0.82 percent as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Stablecoins pegged against the US dollar managed to retain greens against the market turbulence. These include Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

Polygon, Avalanche, Uniswap, Leo, and Monero emerged among profit-making cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, EOS Coin, Decentraland, Elrond, and Aave also reeled-in profits.

The global crypto market rose by 0.75 percent to touch the valuation of $1.03 trillion (roughly Rs. 84,06,471 crore) in the last 24 hours, the data by CoinMarketCap said. On the other hand, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Litecoin settled with losses.

Both memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also saw dips in value, alongside Tron, Chainlink, Cosmos, and Wrapped Bitcoin.

In the days to come, the ongoing volatility in the market is expected to continue to affect cryptocurrencues, especially in the backdrop of the Silvergate chaos. The crypto-friendly bank has reported a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,21,300 crore) loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, pushing investors to rapidly withdraw their deposits with the bank. Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX, a global USD-crypto exchange headquartered in Taipei, said the issues highlighted how interconnected and vulnerable crypto banking had become, in the aftermath of the Silvergate crisis.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Chainlink, Monero
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Last of Us Episode 8 Draws 8.1 Million Viewers, Scores a Series High for HBO
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  3. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  4. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Goes on Sale in India At This Price
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India Will Be Announced on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  9. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  10. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch Later This Year at Second Galaxy Unpacked Event
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty
  3. The Last of Us Episode 8 Draws 8.1 Million Viewers, Scores a Series High for HBO
  4. Apple iPhone SE 4 Will Use OLED Screens From China's BOE Instead of LG, Samsung: Report
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India to Be Announced on March 13: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter's EU Privacy Regulator Concerned Over Blue Tick Verification Rollout
  7. 'Need a Complete Rewrite,' Elon Musk Says After Twitter Fixes Second Outage in a Week
  8. Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
  10. iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7x Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut; India Launch Date Leaked: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.