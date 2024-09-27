Samsung's upcoming Z Flip clamshell-style foldable may have a different kind of ear speaker to help users answer calls privately even when folded. Currently, users can only answer calls on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 using the phone's speaker when closed, which does not allow a call to be private, requiring the user to flip open the foldable in order to answer the call privately. Samsung and LG are reportedly working on a new solution which will hopefully circumvent this hindrance and help create more space for other smartphone components.

According to Korean news outlet, Sisa Journal, Samsung is working with LG to develop a new kind of display which will replace the usual ear speaker found on all types of smartphones. However, the development is mainly aimed at foldable devices, especially clamshell-style models which currently need to be opened up fully in order to answer calls privately.

The new display which is currently in development will reportedly use piezoelectric technology to vibrate the screen in order to produce sound. The tech should ideally work well enough to replace the ear speaker which is present behind the hole-punch displays on all smartphones today.

This piezoelectric speaker, according to the report, will be embedded into the display in layers and thus will not require any additional equipment. As the two components are fused together, it is said to reduce the need for a dedicated ear speaker that can take up space behind the display at the top of the smartphone. This would make room for other components which is always good to have given the space restrictions inside most clamshell foldables.

Researchers explain that integrating this speaker technology into the cover display enables two distinct audio sources, allowing users to place their ear directly on the cover display and answer calls privately for the first time.

The use of piezoelectric technology isn't new. Xiaomi's Mi Mix was the first brand to introduce the technology in a production smartphone back in 2016. The device (which only went on sale in China) used a piezoelectric acoustic ceramic earpiece speaker, as well as the ultrasonic proximity sensor rather than the traditional front-facing infrared sensor in its quest to go bezel-less (at least around the top of the smartphone).

The selfie camera was oddly placed into a thick bezel at the bottom to provide a distraction-free viewing experience up top. The phone also had a ceramic rear panel. The phone finally made it to India in the form of the Mi Mix 2, which sadly skipped on the new speaker technology and went with a traditional one.