Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is currently available for purchase at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The e-commerce platform's festival sale has entered its second phase with the Extra Happiness Days sale, bringing discounts of smartphones from a wide range of smartphones. During the sale, the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been discounted by 30 percent, according to the listing on Amazon. The smartphone was launched by the company in August 2021 and is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It sports a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India

As per the listing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Amazon, the company's third-generation foldable smartphone can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 1,19,999 (MRP Rs. 1,71,999) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale. Customers can also apply a discount coupon that further lowers the price of the smartphone by Rs. 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It sports a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with a cover screen with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a 5nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: A Refined Novelty

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 10-megapixel selfie camera, while the folding screen has an under-display camera to offer a full-screen experience, with a 4-megapixel resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, and a USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone also supports the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro.

The foldable phone runs on a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with support for both wireless and 25W wired charging, as well as reverse wireless charging support. It measures 67.1x158.2x16mm when folded and 128.1x158.2x6.4mm when unfolded, and weighs 271 grams, according to Samsung.

