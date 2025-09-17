The Vivo V60 was launched in India in August, and it is rumoured to be joined by another handset in the lineup, ubiquitously known as the Vivo V60e. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the price and specifications of the purported handset have been leaked. According to a report, the Vivo V60e will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Hands-on images reveal a design similar to the standard Vivo V60, although it might be offered in different colourways.

Vivo V60e Price in India (Expected)

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the price of Vivo V60e in India will begin at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Its 256GB storage option is said to cost Rs. 30,999. Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration may be priced at Rs. 31,999.

The purported handset could be sold in two colour options — Noble Gold and Elite Purple.

Vivo V60e Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V60e is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is said to be a 4nm processor with a 2.5GHz peak clock speed. As per the report, it will be complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 25GB of onboard storage. While the SoC is the same as the Vivo V50e that debuted earlier this year, the Vivo V60e could get a bigger battery.

Hands-on image of the Vivo V60e in Elite Purple colourway

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

The purported handset could pack a 6,5000mAh battery, with support for 90W wired fast charging.

For durability, the Vivo V60e is reported to come with an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating. It may also have a Diamond Shield Glass layer on top, for enhanced drop protection.

Hands-on images of the handset reveal its design. Its back panel appears to be similar to the Vivo V60, with a vertical pill-shaped dual camera unit aligned to the top-left corner. An Aura Light appears to accompany the rear cameras, located outside of the module. We can also spot the traditional Vivo branding at the bottom-right corner, similar to the V60e's more expensive sibling.

While other details remain under wraps, we can expect more information to surface closer to the launch of the Vivo V60e.

