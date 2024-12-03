Vivo has announced the launch date of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in India. The new X series handsets with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs and Zeiss-branded cameras will go on sale through Amazon in the country. The Vivo X200 series was released in the company's home country — China — in October this year. The Indian variants are expected to align closely with the Chinese counterparts in terms of features and specifications. The phones will ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

The Chinese smartphone brand confirmed that it will launch the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in India on December 12 at 12:00pm. Vivo has highlighted the camera performance of the phones in its marketing material, touting Zeiss-branded lenses. The company claims the X200 Pro will sport "India's first 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera."

Vivo X200 Series Specifications

Vivo India and Amazon are teasing the arrival of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro through a dedicated landing page on their websites. The phones are confirmed to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and Zeiss-branded cameras. They will feature Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The Pro model will be released in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey colourways, while the vanilla model will be launched in Cosmos Black and Natural Green shades.

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will pack 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. The latter will boast a V3+ imaging chip and a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera.

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro were launched in China in October alongside the Vivo X200 Mini. The Mini model is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The vanilla model came with an initial price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The Vivo X200 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the same RAM and storage trim. They offer 90W wired charging and support and feature 32-megapixel front cameras. They run on Android 15-based Origin OS 5.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.