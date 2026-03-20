Samsung is all set to launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India next week. The company on Friday teased the handsetS through a social media post without revealing the moniker. The upcoming phones are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. Additionally, a leak offers the clearest look yet at the A series smartphones, showing off their design and additional colourways. Both phones appear to come with Samsung's ‘Key Island' design and triple rear camera units. The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to run on the Exynos chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Expected to Launch in India

Through a teaser video posted on X, Samsung announced the arrival of new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the country. They are scheduled to be launched at 5:30pm IST on March 25. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is believed that the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 will break cover at the launch event.

Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the Samsung India website to stay up to date with the developments regarding its launch and availability in the country.

Separately, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared alleged official-looking renders of Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. The Galaxy A57 is shown in Gray, Icyblue, Lilac, and Black colourways; the Galaxy A37, on the other hand, is seen in Charcoal, Graygreen, and Lavender shades. Both models appear to have a flat display with a centrally placed hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. They have Samsung's 'Key Island 2.0' design.

Both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 appear to boast a triple camera unit at the rear. The rear camera unit is arranged vertically on the panel, and the LED flash is placed outside the camera island.

Samsung is expected to pack an Exynos 1680 chipset in the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy A37 is likely to come equipped with the Exynos 1480 chipset. They are said to feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel selfie shooters. It could offer an IP68-rated build. The Galaxy A57 is likely to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A37 may sport a 6.7-inch panel with the same resolution.

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