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Samsung Sets March 25 Launch Date for New Galaxy A-Series in India; Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design Tipped Again

Samsung has yet to confirm the names of its upcoming smartphones, but the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to make their debut soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 13:55 IST
Samsung Sets March 25 Launch Date for New Galaxy A-Series in India; Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Design Tipped Again

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A57 could run on Exynos 1680 chipset

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Highlights
  • Samsung will launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India next week
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to be launched
  • Both models appear to have a flat display
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Samsung is all set to launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India next week. The company on Friday teased the handsetS through a social media post without revealing the moniker. The upcoming phones are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. Additionally, a leak offers the clearest look yet at the A series smartphones, showing off their design and additional colourways. Both phones appear to come with Samsung's ‘Key Island' design and triple rear camera units. The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are likely to run on the Exynos chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Expected to Launch in India

Through a teaser video posted on X, Samsung announced the arrival of new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the country. They are scheduled to be launched at 5:30pm IST on March 25. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is believed that the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 will break cover at the launch event.

Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the Samsung India website to stay up to date with the developments regarding its launch and availability in the country.

Separately, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared alleged official-looking renders of Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. The Galaxy A57 is shown in Gray, Icyblue, Lilac, and Black colourways; the Galaxy A37, on the other hand, is seen in Charcoal, Graygreen, and Lavender shades. Both models appear to have a flat display with a centrally placed hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. They have Samsung's 'Key Island 2.0' design.

Both Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 appear to boast a triple camera unit at the rear. The rear camera unit is arranged vertically on the panel, and the LED flash is placed outside the camera island.

Samsung is expected to pack an Exynos 1680 chipset in the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy A37 is likely to come equipped with the Exynos 1480 chipset. They are said to feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel selfie shooters. It could offer an IP68-rated build. The Galaxy A57 is likely to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A37 may sport a 6.7-inch panel with the same resolution.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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