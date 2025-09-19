Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro specifications and features have been surfacing online for a while. Now, the alleged renders of the standard Oppo Find X9 have leaked online, which suggest that the handset could come with thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera on the front. This comes after a company executive recently confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 series will be powered by a soon-to-launch MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker will unveil its new smartphone lineup in October.

Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the alleged renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X9. He also revealed (translated from Chinese) that the phone could sport the “first” Tianma OLED custom display. The images suggest that the Oppo Find X9 could feature a hole-punch cutout on the display, which could house the selfie camera.

Oppo Find X9 could come with a hole-punch display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The screen is shown with thin bezels and Dolby Vision support, too. On the right side, the phone is shown with a power button and the volume control buttons, while a signal antenna appears between the two. It could feature a metallic chassis with curved corners. Moreover, Oppo's upcoming smartphone could come equipped with a USB Type-C port and bottom-firing speakers.

This comes soon after Oppo's Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Find X9 series, which will include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, making the lineup the first phones to launch with the SoC.

The company executive also said that the upcoming flagship phone, dubbed Oppo Find X9 Pro, managed to score 4,045,997 points on the AnTuTu V11 benchmark. The handset was recently also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number PLG110. It scored 3,394 points in single-core performance and 9,974 points in multi-core performance. It was running Android 16 with 16GB of RAM.

Oppo Find X9 Pro was listed with an octa-core chip, delivering a 2.70GHz base frequency, featuring a 4.21GHz prime core, and three 3.50GHz performance cores, which is now confirmed to be the Dimensity 9500 SoC.