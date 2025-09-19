Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Renders Reveal Design, Dolby Vision Support Ahead of October Launch

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are scheduled to launch in China next month with a MediaTek Dimensity chip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 September 2025 10:34 IST
Oppo Find X9 Renders Reveal Design, Dolby Vision Support Ahead of October Launch

Oppo Find X9 series will succeed last year's Find X8 series (pictured)

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series will feature a MediaTek Dimensity chip
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench
  • The lineup will comprise at least two handsets
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro specifications and features have been surfacing online for a while. Now, the alleged renders of the standard Oppo Find X9 have leaked online, which suggest that the handset could come with thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera on the front. This comes after a company executive recently confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 series will be powered by a soon-to-launch MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker will unveil its new smartphone lineup in October.

Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the alleged renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X9. He also revealed (translated from Chinese) that the phone could sport the “first” Tianma OLED custom display. The images suggest that the Oppo Find X9 could feature a hole-punch cutout on the display, which could house the selfie camera.

oppo find x9 render dcs inline Oppo Find X9

Oppo Find X9 could come with a hole-punch display
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The screen is shown with thin bezels and Dolby Vision support, too. On the right side, the phone is shown with a power button and the volume control buttons, while a signal antenna appears between the two. It could feature a metallic chassis with curved corners. Moreover, Oppo's upcoming smartphone could come equipped with a USB Type-C port and bottom-firing speakers.

This comes soon after Oppo's Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Find X9 series, which will include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, making the lineup the first phones to launch with the SoC.

The company executive also said that the upcoming flagship phone, dubbed Oppo Find X9 Pro, managed to score 4,045,997 points on the AnTuTu V11 benchmark. The handset was recently also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number PLG110. It scored 3,394 points in single-core performance and 9,974 points in multi-core performance. It was running Android 16 with 16GB of RAM.

Oppo Find X9 Pro was listed with an octa-core chip, delivering a 2.70GHz base frequency, featuring a 4.21GHz prime core, and three 3.50GHz performance cores, which is now confirmed to be the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 design, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iQOO 15 Design Teased, Pre-Reservation Begins Ahead of China Launch in October

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Renders Reveal Design, Dolby Vision Support Ahead of October Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Bads of Bollywood, Article 370, and More
  2. Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Check Early Deals on Tablets
  4. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  7. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  8. iQOO 15 is All Set to Launch in China Next Month
  9. Vivo X300 Series Official Images Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Home Premium Subscription Could Reportedly Replace Nest Aware, Introduce AI Features
  2. Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Open in China: Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  3. Redmi 15C 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month Alongside Xiaomi 17; Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. iQOO 15 Design Teased, Pre-Reservation Begins Ahead of China Launch in October
  6. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Biggest Offers on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13R, and More Revealed
  8. Oppo Find X9 Renders Reveal Design, Dolby Vision Support Ahead of October Launch
  9. Nvidia Invests $5 Billion in Intel, to Jointly Develop AI Infrastructure and PC Chips
  10. Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome Browser to Introduce AI Agentic Capabilities, Safety Features For Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »