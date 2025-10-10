Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch

Vivo X300 series is confirmed to arrive with a “gimbal-grade” Sony LYT-828 primary camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 14:26 IST
Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series phones will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 and X300 Pro were earlier certified by the SDPPI and EEC
  • The phones will therefore launch in Indonesia, select European countries
  • The Vivo X300 series will support a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom
Advertisement

Vivo X300 series will launch in China next week, and the series comprises the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, according to the firm. The smartphone maker has already shared several specifications of these flagship smartphones, offering a preview of what to expect ahead of their official unveiling on October 13. Both the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro have now been listed on the IMDA certification database, confirming that the devices could make their debut in Singapore soon. The smartphones are expected to run OriginOS 6, which was unveiled by the company on Friday.

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Could Launch in Singapore Soon

The upcoming Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, bearing the model numbers V2515 and V2514, respectively, have appeared on the IMDA certification database. Both models are certified as 5G smartphones and support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. The listings indicate that the handsets could launch in Singapore after they are unveiled in China.

Additionally, the global variants of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro were earlier certified by Indonesia's SDPPI and the EEC (Europe) authorities, confirming their release in Indonesia and Europe. The X300 Pro variant has appeared on Geekbench as well. 

Vivo has already confirmed that the base X300 and Vivo X300 Pro phones will be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500 SoC. The handsets will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and will sport a thickness of 7.95mm. 

Vivo recently showcased the Vivo X300's 200-megapixel main rear sensor in a Weibo video, highlighting detailed capture of hair, skin, and other fine textures. It has a 50-megapixel HPB sensor  (f/1.7), as well as an APO telephoto lens and an improved Zeiss Natural Portrait mode.

The Vivo X300 series, including the X300 Pro, will feature a “gimbal-grade” Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom, and an optional photography kit with a teleconverter for adjusting the 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline

Related Stories

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. OTT Releases This Week: War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, and More
  3. OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of China Launch
  4. OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India for These Models
  5. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launching Today: See Price in India, Specifications
  6. Vivo Launches OriginOS 6 Alongside BlueOS 3 With These New Features
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Indicates It May Feature Three Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a Clinician Mode and ‘Speak First’ Voice Feature for ChatGPT
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With ‘Unreleased’ 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Report
  3. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch
  4. OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline
  5. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset
  6. OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India Ahead of October 16 Release: How to Apply
  7. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating: See Price, Specifications
  8. Sony, AMD Discuss Graphics 'Breakthroughs' That Could Power the PS6
  9. Gemini at Work 2025: Google Introduces Gemini Enterprise to Bring Agentic AI Across Workflows
  10. Samsung Galaxy XR ‘Project Moohan’ Headset Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »