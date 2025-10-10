Vivo X300 series will launch in China next week, and the series comprises the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, according to the firm. The smartphone maker has already shared several specifications of these flagship smartphones, offering a preview of what to expect ahead of their official unveiling on October 13. Both the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro have now been listed on the IMDA certification database, confirming that the devices could make their debut in Singapore soon. The smartphones are expected to run OriginOS 6, which was unveiled by the company on Friday.

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Could Launch in Singapore Soon

The upcoming Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, bearing the model numbers V2515 and V2514, respectively, have appeared on the IMDA certification database. Both models are certified as 5G smartphones and support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. The listings indicate that the handsets could launch in Singapore after they are unveiled in China.

Additionally, the global variants of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro were earlier certified by Indonesia's SDPPI and the EEC (Europe) authorities, confirming their release in Indonesia and Europe. The X300 Pro variant has appeared on Geekbench as well.

Vivo has already confirmed that the base X300 and Vivo X300 Pro phones will be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500 SoC. The handsets will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and will sport a thickness of 7.95mm.

Vivo recently showcased the Vivo X300's 200-megapixel main rear sensor in a Weibo video, highlighting detailed capture of hair, skin, and other fine textures. It has a 50-megapixel HPB sensor (f/1.7), as well as an APO telephoto lens and an improved Zeiss Natural Portrait mode.

The Vivo X300 series, including the X300 Pro, will feature a “gimbal-grade” Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto zoom, and an optional photography kit with a teleconverter for adjusting the 200-megapixel telephoto periscope camera.