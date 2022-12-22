Technology News
Vivo Y75 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much the Phone Costs Now

Vivo Y75 was launched in India in May with a price tag of Rs. 20,999.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 December 2022 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y75 runs on Funtouch OS 12

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75 is sold in Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow colour options
  • The smartphone is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • Vivo Y75 price drop has been listed on Vivo's e-store, Flipkart

Vivo Y75 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. The updated pricing for the mid-range smartphone model has been updated on Vivo India's e-store and on Flipkart. The phone was launched back in May equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The mid-range smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and features a 44-megapixel selfie camera. It also offers support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo Y75 price in India (revised)

With the price devision, the Vivo Y75 is now priced at Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The handset now costs Rs. 1000 less than its launch price of Rs. 20,999. It is available in two colour variants - Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves.

The new pricing has been updated on Vivo's e-store and Flipkart has been confirmed to list the new pricing of the Vivo Y75 smartphone at Rs. 19,999.

However, Amazon, still shows the older pricing of Rs. 20,999 for the Vivo Y75. The price of the handset in offline retail stores has also been updated to Rs. 19,999.

Customers may also avail an additional cashback of Rs 1,500 cashback on purchases with ICICI, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, or other eligible bank cards. 

Vivo Y75 specifications

The mid-range dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y75 smartphone was launched featuring a 6.44 inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM which can be extended up to 4GB through the use of unutilised storage. The smartphone also houses 128GB of onboard storage, with support for expansion via a microSD card.

In terms of image and video capturing capabilities, the Vivo Y-series smartphone sports a triple camera setup alongside an LED flash on the rear. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The front-facing camera, one of the key specifications of the Vivo Y75 smartphone, is a 44-megapixel selfie shooter with autofocus support.

In terms of image processing and software, the Vivo Y-series smartphone features a list of camera modes, including ultra-wide, night, super macro, portrait mode, live photo, and bokeh mode.

The Vivo Y75 is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging via a charger that is included in the box.

Comment
