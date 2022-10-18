Redmi Note 12 series is likely to soon debut in China, followed by other global markets including India. There have been several rumours and leaks surrounding the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which is expected to comprise the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. A reliable tipster has spotted the Redmi Note 12 lineup listed on the JD e-commerce website, which has seemingly confirmed the market names of these smartphones, and hinting at their imminent launch in China.

The three Redmi smartphones were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings). The purported listings contain an image of a smartphone under a red cloth suggesting that the phones will be revealed at a later date. The listings also indicate that these will be 5G handsets. The pricing and specifications appear to be still under wraps. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the regular Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ listings.

A recent report suggests that the Redmi Note 12 series could be powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. This chipset is coupled with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and can support a 200MP main camera sensor.

The entire Redmi Note 12 lineup has also surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro are said to bear the model numbers 22101316C and 22101316UCP, respectively. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ purportedly bears the model number 22101316UC.

The 3C listing suggests that the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may offer 210W fast charging support. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro could come with 120W fast charging support and the standard Redmi Note 12 may offer 67W fast charging.

In related news, the Redmi Note 12 has been tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. This smartphone is expected to debut in China later this year and arrive in global markets in Q1 2023.

