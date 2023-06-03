Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Global Launch Date Confirmed; Will Arrive on June 7

The global launch date for the Xiaomi flagship has been announced by the company via its Hong Kong website.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 June 2023 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature Leica-branded cameras
  • It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra will sport an AMOLED display

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in China in April and now the company is all set to bring it to global markets. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is all set to launch next week in Hong Kong and other markets. The landing page for the phone has gone live on Xiaomi's Hong Kong website, confirming the launch date of the device. The page also lists key specifications for the phone, but there are no details on global pricing yet.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the global launch date for Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The smartphone is set to debut in Hong Kong on June 7. The landing page of the website shows a countdown timer for the phone's launch.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also expected to be launched in Europe and other markets including India in the coming weeks. The details about its launch in other markets are yet to be revealed. Xiaomi has also shared images of the phone in its green colour variant on its Hong Kong website, while also listing key specifications. The phone comes with a Leica-branded quad-camera setup sitting inside a circular camera island on the back panel.

There is no official word on global pricing for the phone. However, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is reportedly expected to launch in Europe at a price of EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. For its launch in China in April, the base variant of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage was priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), while the mid-range 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant cost CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,500). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB variant was priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 87,000).

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in China in April 2023. The smartphone sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For software support, it runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with the Leica-tuned rear quad camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 primary sensor. There are also three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
