Xiaomi 13 Ultra Europe Price Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement: All Details

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 17:25 IST


Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is offered in Orange, Black, Yellow, Green, Blue and White colourways

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED WQHD+ display
  • The phone features a Leica-tuned rear quad camera unit
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless charging support

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was released in China earlier in April this year. The phone is expected to launch in Europe soon. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest and fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The phone running MIUI 14 sports a Leica-tuned rear quad camera unit, which serves as its unique selling point. The phone launched in China in Black, Green, and White colour options and was recently introduced in three limited-edition colours.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price

According to a report by French publication Dealabs, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to launch in Europe at a price of EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB variant. The report adds that the smartphone will launch in the continent in only Black and Green colour options. The company could launch the phone in European markets in June.

In China, the model initially launched in Black, Green, and White colourways, but recently Xiaomi introduced it in three additional limited-edition colour options - Chixia Orange, Ginkgo Yellow, and Starry Sky Blue.

Available in China in three storage variants, the base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are marked at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,500) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 87,000), respectively.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications, features

Featuring a 6.73-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440) display, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits.

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 5G SoC along with an Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPPDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

For optics, the Leica-tuned rear quad camera system includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 sensor and three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. The cameras offer six varying focal lenses and come with customised Summicron lenses by Leica. Housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, the front camera of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications, Xiaomi 13 Ultra Europe launch, Xiaomi 13 Ultra Europe price, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly

