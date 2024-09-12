Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for its newest iPhone 16 lineup, according to a report. The update is said to bring artificial intelligence (AI) features such as writing tools and web page summarisation powered by the company's Apple Intelligence platform which it first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in May. Thus, users purchasing any of the iPhone 16 models will be able to update their devices to the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 software version straight out of the box.

Apple initially released the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for the iPhone 15 Pro models in August with the build number 2B5034e. However, a new version has now been reportedly introduced for the iPhone 16 series with the build number 22B5034o. The most notable addition in this update is the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features – the company's AI suite.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for the iPhone 16 brings writing tools with options to change the text's tonality, summarise it or generate a list. This feature works not only on Apple's apps like Notes or Mail but also on third-party apps like WhatsApp. It also adds the ability to summarise web pages on Safari when the reader view is engaged.

The Cupertino-based text giant has also rolled out its Clean Up tool, which as the name suggests, can remove unwanted objects, background or text from images, leveraging Apple's AI model. Other new features of the update include the ability to type to Siri and its new interface, a revamped Photos app, more options in the Control Centre, better home and lock screen customisation, and a new Passwords app that stores passwords and passkeys.

iOS 18 update for the iPhone will be rolled out to users globally starting September 16. However, apart from the iPhone 16 series, only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to take advantage of the Apple Intelligence features.