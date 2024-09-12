Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Update With Apple Intelligence Features Reportedly Rolls Out for iPhone 16: Features

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Update With Apple Intelligence Features Reportedly Rolls Out for iPhone 16: Features

The most notable addition in the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update is the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features – the company’s AI suite.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 18:29 IST
iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Update With Apple Intelligence Features Reportedly Rolls Out for iPhone 16: Features

iOS 18 brings new options to customise the home and lock screens on iPhone

Highlights
  • Apple has rolled out iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for iPhone 16
  • It brings Apple Intelligence features like Clean Up and writing tools
  • Users can also summarise web pages on Safari in the Reader view
Advertisement

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for its newest iPhone 16 lineup, according to a report. The update is said to bring artificial intelligence (AI) features such as writing tools and web page summarisation powered by the company's Apple Intelligence platform which it first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in May. Thus, users purchasing any of the iPhone 16 models will be able to update their devices to the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 software version straight out of the box.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Update for iPhone 16: What's New

Apple initially released the iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for the iPhone 15 Pro models in August with the build number 2B5034e. However, a new version has now been reportedly introduced for the iPhone 16 series with the build number 22B5034o. The most notable addition in this update is the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features – the company's AI suite.

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 update for the iPhone 16 brings writing tools with options to change the text's tonality, summarise it or generate a list. This feature works not only on Apple's apps like Notes or Mail but also on third-party apps like WhatsApp. It also adds the ability to summarise web pages on Safari when the reader view is engaged.

The Cupertino-based text giant has also rolled out its Clean Up tool, which as the name suggests, can remove unwanted objects, background or text from images, leveraging Apple's AI model. Other new features of the update include the ability to type to Siri and its new interface, a revamped Photos app, more options in the Control Centre, better home and lock screen customisation, and a new Passwords app that stores passwords and passkeys.

iOS 18 update for the iPhone will be rolled out to users globally starting September 16. However, apart from the iPhone 16 series, only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to take advantage of the Apple Intelligence features.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18, iOS 18.1, Apple intelligence, Iphone 16, iPhone 16 update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google NotebookLM Gets Audio Overviews Feature That Turns Documents into Audio Discussions

Related Stories

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Update With Apple Intelligence Features Reportedly Rolls Out for iPhone 16: Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale With These Offers
  2. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price, Colours and Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Infinix Hot 50i Alleged Marketing Poster Suggests Design, Specifications
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Debuts at This Price
  6. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  7. Here's How the A18 Pro Chip on the iPhone 16 Pro Fares on Benchmark Tests
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Khalbali Records, and More
  9. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Launched in India: See Prices
  10. Lava Blaze 3 5G Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Update With Apple Intelligence Features Rolls Out for iPhone 16: Features
  2. Google NotebookLM Gets Audio Overviews Feature That Turns Documents into Audio Discussions
  3. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  6. PS Plus Game Catalog for September Includes The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite and More
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Announced With Early Access for Prime Members, SBI Card Benefits
  8. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Allegedly Powered by 8-Core Kirin 9010 Chipset With 64-Bit Architecture
  9. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Introduces App Store 'Win-Back Offers' Allowing Developers to Prompt Customers to Re-Subscribe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »