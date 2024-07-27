Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Launch Date in Global Markets Reportedly Confirmed by Company Executive

Xiaomi Mix Flip is reportedly scheduled to make its way to Eastern Europe by mid-August.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 July 2024 13:40 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip is the first clamshell-style foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone maker

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched in global markets soon
  • The foldable phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip price in Europe has also reportedly been revealed
Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China earlier this month, as the first clamshell-style foldable phone from the smartphone maker, alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Redmi K70 Ultra. The handset is also expected to make its way to global markets, and a company executive has revealed the launch date and retail price of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, according to a report. It is equipped a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm and sports a 4.01-inch AMOLED outer screen.

 Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Launch Date (Expected)

The launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip in Europe was confirmed to Mobile Bulgaria by Xiaomi's country manager for Bulgaria. The report (in Bulgarian) states that the smartphone will go on sale in Eastern Europe after August 15. This suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched in the country in the first half of August.  

Citing the company executive, the publication states that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will cost BGN 2,600 (roughly Rs. 1,20,800) in Europe. This is considerably higher than the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Europe, which starts at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,09,300). In China, the base storage of the Mix Flip starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,300). 

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications

Launched in China on July 19, the Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on HyperOS which is based on Android 14. features a 6.86-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,912 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) flexible AMOLED panel as the cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

The company's first clamshell-style foldable phone is equipped with a dual outer camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor paired with a telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom capacity. These cameras are tuned by Leica. There's a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

You get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 of inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip packs a 4,780mAh battery that can be charged at 67W via the Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 167.5 x 74.02 x 16.19mm (folded) and weighs 192g, according to the company.

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi Mix Flip

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.86-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2912x1224 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip price, Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications Leak Ahead of July 31 Launch Date

