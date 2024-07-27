Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China earlier this month, as the first clamshell-style foldable phone from the smartphone maker, alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Redmi K70 Ultra. The handset is also expected to make its way to global markets, and a company executive has revealed the launch date and retail price of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, according to a report. It is equipped a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm and sports a 4.01-inch AMOLED outer screen.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Launch Date (Expected)

The launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip in Europe was confirmed to Mobile Bulgaria by Xiaomi's country manager for Bulgaria. The report (in Bulgarian) states that the smartphone will go on sale in Eastern Europe after August 15. This suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched in the country in the first half of August.

Citing the company executive, the publication states that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will cost BGN 2,600 (roughly Rs. 1,20,800) in Europe. This is considerably higher than the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Europe, which starts at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,09,300). In China, the base storage of the Mix Flip starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,300).

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications

Launched in China on July 19, the Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on HyperOS which is based on Android 14. features a 6.86-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,912 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) flexible AMOLED panel as the cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

The company's first clamshell-style foldable phone is equipped with a dual outer camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor paired with a telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom capacity. These cameras are tuned by Leica. There's a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

You get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 of inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip packs a 4,780mAh battery that can be charged at 67W via the Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 167.5 x 74.02 x 16.19mm (folded) and weighs 192g, according to the company.